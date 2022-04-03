GT vs DC IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard

The Titans impressed with bat and ball as they maintained a clean slate, notching up their second win on the trot in the ongoing season of the IPL.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

After the Titans set up competitive total of 171/6, riding on a stellar knock by Shubman Gill, the Capitals failed to chase it down as Lockie Ferguson's crucial 4/23 handed Gujarat a 14-run victory.

After Titans set a 172-run target, Capitals openers failed with the willow as Prithvi Shaw departed (10) while Tim Seifert was the first wicket down as Hardik Pandya removed him in the second over.

1

53619

Skipper Rishabh Pant played a solid knock as he scored a quickfire 43 off 29 to keep the Capitals in the game. After the top-order failed to fire, Lalit Yadav (25 off 22) and Pant steadied the Capitals innings with a 41-ball 61 partnership.

But the 15th over tilted the scales in Titans favour once again as Lockie Ferguson came to Gujarat's rescue, removing Pant and Axar Patel in the same over (8 off 4). Mohammed Shami (2/30) finished the job for the Titans with back-to-back wickets in the 18th overs, removing the hard-hitting Rovman Powell (20 off 12) and Khaleel Ahmed (0) in consecutive deliveries.

IPL 2022: Explosive Shubman Gill registers his highest score in T20s as GT post competitive total against DC

Earlier, after being invited to bat, Titans' opener Shubman Gill played a stellar knock but fell short of his maiden T20 century. Despite missing out on a ton, Gill played a sizzling knock as he registered his highest score in T20s as Hardik Pandya-led Titans reached 171/6 to set up a competitive target for the Capitals.

With tonight's win, Gujarat now have two wins from as many games. On the other hand, Delhi have won one and lost one.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from GT vs DC IPL 2022 match:

Hardik Pandya (Winning Captain): (Back-to-back wins) Not bad to be honest! Very happy with the way the boys are coming on - everyone stepping up at the right time, nice to win. Veyr important - the kind of attack we have. We might be 10-15 runs short, but the kind of attack we have we can restrict them to 20-25 runs short. We have to keep taking wickets. But that over from Lockie when he got Rishabh and Axar turned it. I think the par was 180-185. The game was won in the Lockie over. Till Rishabh was there I thought the game was in balance, maybe tilted in their side. (Aaron) felt something happened to him. We were one bowler short so we had to finish the game on the 19th over. Some brain has to come there... the courage Tewatia and Vijay showed, when they had not been told to bowl, they stepped up and helped us to win the game. (On Gill) Fantastic! The way he's batting. This is the Shubman Gill we all want to see. The kind of confidence he's carrying is going to come to all the batters."

Rishabh Pant (Losing Captain): I think according to the wicket that total wasn't so big. We could have batted well - especially in the middle overs. Every match, it's going to be hard for us to come back after losing so many wickets. (Ponting) I think he's been amazing since day one. When you're on the losing side, you feel heartbroken. But we can improve in the next match.

Lockie Ferguson (Player of the Match) 4/28: Yeah its one of those nights! It's great! We had a lot of chances early on. With the calibre of bowling team-mates I have out there, it makes my job a lot easier and it was nice to pick up the treats tonight. The best thing was the fight we showed towards the end. The pressure was coming from both ends so the risks had to happen at some point. It's an instinctual thing. There was a little bit of nibble with the newer ball so I was hoping to bang away on a hard length. When Pant is there you have to be a little bit more creative, so I'm glad that one gripped. It's nice when they do. The all-round performance from the bowlers was great. Hardik is good at giving you the confidence and permission to play the game you want to play. It's nice to have a captain who trusts my abilities.

Rashid Khan (GT) 1/30: Ya definitely enjoying my time so far. Good start - two wins on a row. So far so good! Enjoying myself, trying my best to contribute for the team. (Mumbai vs Pune) A bit of dew is fine. There wasn't much dew tonight. The wicket wasn't as supportive but length was crucial on this wicket. It was pretty easy for the batsmen. The focus was just on hitting that good area as much as possible. First over, I tried a few different grips to see which was the right one on this wicket. Overall, it was a good contribution.

GT vs DC 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Shubman Gill (GT) 84 off 46 with a strike rate of 182.61

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Shubman Gill (GT) - 116 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Shubman Gill (GT) - 4 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Lockie Ferguson (GT) - 2 for 2 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Shubman Gill (GT)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Lockie Fergison (GT) for clocking a delivery of 147.8km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Rishabh Pant (DC) - 7 fours

Player of the match: Lockie Ferguson (GT)