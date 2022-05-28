GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final Stats & Records Preview: Buttler, Chahal, Ashwin, Hardik eye big milestones on May 29

RR under Sanju Samson is aiming for their second IPL title and GT under Hardik Pandya gun for maiden title in their debut IPL season.

So, here we are giving the list of approaching milestones the players are keen to achieve during the GT vs RR match.

1 GT vs RR head to head

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have met twice in the IPL 2022 and the GT emerged winner on both the occasions. So, they have a 2-0 edge entering the final.

2 GT vs RR Approaching milestones

1. GT batter Shubman Gill (46) needs 4 more sixes to reach 50 sixes in the IPL.

2. Jos Buttler (824) of Rajasthan Royals needs to score 25 more runs to go past David Warner (848) to become the batsman with second most runs in a single edition of the IPL. Virat Kohli holds the record with 973 runs.

3. David Miller of Gujarat Titans requires 77 more runs to reach 2500 run mark in the IPL.

4. GT opener Wriddhiman Saha needs to score 78 runs to reach 2500 run mark in the IPL.

5. RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has 26 wickets in the IPL 2022. If he takes one more wicket then Chahal can go past RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Imran Tahir as the spinner with most wickets in an IPL season.

6. GT captain Hardik Pandya needs to score 71 more runs to reach 2000 runs mark in the IPL.

7. GT pacer Mohammed Shami needs 2 more wickets to reach 100 wickets in the IPL.

8. GT batsman Hardik Pandya needs 7 more fours to complete 150 fours in the IPL.

9. RR pacer Prasidh Krishna can reach 50 wickets mark in the IPL if he takes 2 more wickets against GT.

10. GT batter Hardik Pandya is just one innings away from completing 100 innings in the IPL. Hardik has already completed 100 IPL matches.

11. GT batsman Wriddhiman Saha needs 38 runs to complete 4000 runs in T20s.

12. GT pacer Alzarri Joseph needs to take 2 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in T20s.

13. RR’s veteran off-spinner R Ashwin needs to take 1 more wicket to move past Piyush Chawla as the 5th highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Both are tied at 157 wickets now.

14. Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans needs 3 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in the IPL.

15. GT spinner R Sai Kishore needs to take 3 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in all T20 matches.

16. GT wicketkeeper batsman from Australia Matthew Wade needs to score 5 more fours to reach 300 fours in the T20s.

17. RR captain Sanju Samson is needs to score 3 more fours to complete 250 fours for RR in all T20 matches.

18. RR batter R Ashwin can achieve a rare batting milestone if he scores 20 runs. Ashwin can reach 1000 T20 runs.

19. RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal needs 2 more wickets to overtake Amit Mishra as the 3rd highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Chahal has 165 wickets and Mishra has 166 wickets.