GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Injury Update

1. Squads
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Matthew Wade (wk), Rashid Khan (vc), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain / wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa.
2. Playing 11
Gujarat Titans: 1 Wriddhiman Saha, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Hardik Pandya, 4 Matthew Wade, 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Yash Dayal, 9 R Sai Kishore, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Mohammed Shami.
Rajasthan Royals: 1. Jos Buttler, 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3. Sanju Samson (captain and wk), 4. Riyan Parag, 5. Devdutt Padikkal, 6. Shimron Hetmyer, 7. R Ashwin, 8. Trent Boult, 9. Prasidh Krishna, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Obed McCoy.
3. Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips
Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Wriddhiman Saha, 3 Hardik Pandya, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Riyan Parag, 6 David Miller, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Obed McCoy, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Mohammed Shami.
Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson, Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha.
Dream11 Prediction, Team 2: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Hardik Pandya, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Obed McCoy, 11 Trent Boult.
Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: R Ashwin, Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson.
4. Match prediction
The Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals have played some good cricket in the IPL 2022 and it is no coincidence that they have been found in the No 1 and No 2 slots in the league phase and playing each other in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1. But in this GT vs RR match, we will pick Gujarat Titans as the winner because they have a far more settled line-up.
5 GT vs RR Pitch report
The Eden Gardens Pitch often plays on the slower side. Spinners might come into play and both GT and RR have some of the finest in R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan. Batters will have to make a good beginning in the Power Play here and then build on it in a linear fashion.