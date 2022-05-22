GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report, Injury Update

Gujarat Titans under Hardik Pandya finished the league phase as the No 1 side and will start as favourites on paper against the Rajasthan Royals led by Sanju Samson, the No 2 team after the league matches.

But all those calculations will hold to nothing once the match starts as both the teams have a wonderful set of players who can be match-winners on their day. If they live up to their billing then we can expect a cracker of a contest.

Injury report

For GT, there is a slight injury concern over Wriddhiman Saha as the wicketkeeper did not do the stumpers duty against Chennai Super Kings due to a tight hamstring. But GT would hope that Saha, a solid presence in front and behind the wicket, will be fit by Tuesday.

So, here is the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction for the GT vs RR match.

1. Squads Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Matthew Wade (wk), Rashid Khan (vc), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal. Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain / wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa. 2. Playing 11 Gujarat Titans: 1 Wriddhiman Saha, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Hardik Pandya, 4 Matthew Wade, 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Yash Dayal, 9 R Sai Kishore, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Mohammed Shami. Rajasthan Royals: 1. Jos Buttler, 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3. Sanju Samson (captain and wk), 4. Riyan Parag, 5. Devdutt Padikkal, 6. Shimron Hetmyer, 7. R Ashwin, 8. Trent Boult, 9. Prasidh Krishna, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Obed McCoy. 3. Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Wriddhiman Saha, 3 Hardik Pandya, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Riyan Parag, 6 David Miller, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Obed McCoy, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Mohammed Shami. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson, Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha. Dream11 Prediction, Team 2: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Hardik Pandya, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Obed McCoy, 11 Trent Boult. Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: R Ashwin, Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson. 4. Match prediction The Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals have played some good cricket in the IPL 2022 and it is no coincidence that they have been found in the No 1 and No 2 slots in the league phase and playing each other in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1. But in this GT vs RR match, we will pick Gujarat Titans as the winner because they have a far more settled line-up. 5 GT vs RR Pitch report The Eden Gardens Pitch often plays on the slower side. Spinners might come into play and both GT and RR have some of the finest in R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan. Batters will have to make a good beginning in the Power Play here and then build on it in a linear fashion.