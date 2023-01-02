Gulf Giants launch their jersey for the inaugural ILT20 season

Adani's Gulf Giants took to social media to unveil their jersey on Monday.

The tournament starts on January 13 and will continue till February 12.

Sticking to the theme of the franchise, the Giants' jersey is orange in colour with a golden collar. The jersey also has golden strips on the sleeve, with the team's crest sitting proudly on the top left half of the shirt. The golden colours reflect the resplendent hues, and sprawl across the bottom half, as well, much like the sun's rays that glisten off the sand dunes in the UAE.

The Gulf Giants, captained by James Vince, will proudly wear the crest which has a golden falcon on it. And much like the UAE's national bird, the Falcon, the Giants are ever-willing to spread their wings, soar and hunt down their oppositions.

Adani's Gulf Giants open their campaign in the ILT20 against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on 15th January at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

James Vince is set to captain the side while the likes of Chris Lynn, David Wiese, Shimron Hetmyer and Chris Jordan are also in the squad.

(with inputs from agency)