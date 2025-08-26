Cricket Hanuma Vihari Leaves Andhra Pradesh to Join Tripura for 2025-26 Ranji Season Hanuma Vihari has announced his move from Andhra Pradesh to Tripura for the upcoming 2025-26 domestic season. He aims to contribute across all formats and is excited about this new challenge. By Mykhel Team Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 2:22 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Hanuma Vihari, known for his resilient performance against Australia at the SCG in 2021, is set to switch teams. He will leave Andhra Pradesh to join Tripura for the 2025-26 domestic cricket season.

Vihari announced on social media that he has signed with Tripura as one of their three professional players. He will participate in all formats for the team.

Vihari expressed gratitude towards the Andhra Cricket Association for their support throughout his career. However, he believes Tripura offers a platform that better aligns with his goals. "After thoughtful consideration, I have made the decision to move to the Tripura Cricket Association, where I'll be representing the state in all three formats of the game," he wrote on X.

Cricket Career Highlights

Vihari's Test debut was marked by a half-century against England at The Oval in 2018. His most memorable innings came in 2021 when he scored an unbeaten 23 runs alongside R Ashwin, helping India draw a crucial match against Australia. This performance was pivotal as India went on to win the series with a victory in Brisbane.

In his Test career, Vihari has accumulated 839 runs across 16 matches, averaging 33.56 with a top score of 111. In first-class cricket, he has achieved over 9,500 runs in 131 games, boasting an average of 49.92 and a highest score of 302, including 24 centuries.

New Opportunities with Tripura

The move to Tripura marks a new chapter for Vihari as he seeks to contribute consistently across all formats. "While I'm grateful to the Andhra Cricket Association for the role they've played in my journey so far, I believe it's time for a platform that aligns better with my aspirations and allows me to contribute consistently across formats," he stated.

Vihari is eager to embrace this fresh challenge and is committed to giving his best in this new phase of his career. "Excited for this fresh challenge and fully committed to giving my best in this next phase," he added.

This transition signifies Vihari's desire for growth and adaptation within Indian domestic cricket. His experience and skills are expected to be valuable assets for Tripura as they aim to strengthen their team across all formats.

With inputs from PTI