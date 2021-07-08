Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly; former Indian captain turns 49 and cricketers, fans wish 'Dada'

Laxman wished Ganguly "life's biggest joys" on his birthday and shared a picture with the former Indian skipper from their playing days.

🔸 Third-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

🏏 Highest individual score for India at the Men’s @cricketworldcup – 183

🌟 Captained India to 11 wins in 28 overseas Tests



Happy birthday to @SGanguly99 🎂 pic.twitter.com/d7C1oO9Rmp — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2021

Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 . May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never-ending bliss. Wishing you a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/O2SXZjHaMp — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2021

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag wished Ganguly "good health" on his birthday. "Few could match Dada ka Junoon, Dada ka Iraada. May you be in good health and spirits always Dada. #HappyBirthdayDada," said Sehwag.

Few could match Dada ka Junoon, Dada ka Iraada .

"Here's wishing former #TeamIndia captain & current BCCI President @SGanguly99 a very happy birthday," BCCI tweeted.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who made his ODI debut under Ganguly in 2002, posted an emotional message.

"When Dada led you on to the field, you somehow felt taller. Happy Birthday to the captain who patted your back when you did well and put a hand around your shoulder when you didn't. #DadaBornleader @SGanguly99," Kaif tweeted.

The former Indian skipper played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. He scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career.

Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/l8F7qaPlWr — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2021

Ganguly led India in 195 matches across all formats winning 97 of those games. The Prince of Kolkata called time on his career in 2008 after playing his last Test against Australia in Nagpur.

The left-handed batsman continued to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) but retired from domestic cricket in 2012. Ganguly had formed a formidable and successful opening pair with Sachin Tendulkar in the ODIs in the mid 90s and early 2000s until Sehwag arrived to partner the Mumbaikar.

The decisive leader who evidently contributed to the elevation of Indian Cricket. Have a wonderful birthday Dada! ❤️@SGanguly99#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/RBtBOej6sO — Suresh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) July 8, 2021

The Ganguly-Tendulkar had guided India to several victories in ODIs, and remains one of the best for the country.