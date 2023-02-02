Hardik Pandya doesn't mind playing MS Dhoni role for Team India in white-ball formats

The all-rounder spoke about the new roles, Test future and more at a press conference after the team's mammoth 168-run victory against New Zealand in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday (February 1).

Pandya, who was known for aggressive batting style, said he doesn't mind playing the MS Dhoni role for the team as he looks to evolve in the game.

"In that way, maybe I have to get my strike rate down. Taking new opportunities or taking new roles is something I've always looked forward to. I don't mind coming in and playing the role which somewhere down the line Maahi [MS Dhoni] used to play," Pandya said.

"I think at that time, I was young, and I was hitting all around the park, but now since he has gone, all of a sudden that responsibility. It has naturally come to me, and I don't mind [doing it]. We're getting the result we want and it's okay."

The Gujarat Titans skipper expressed that he relishes hitting sixes but wants to provide the team with a sense of calm and assurance as playing attacking shots involves an element of risk.

"See, to be honest, I've always enjoyed hitting sixes, but I have to evolve and that is life. I have to take the other part where I've always believed in partnerships. I want to give my team and the other person more calmness and the assurance that at least I'm there," Pandya added.

The 29-year-old further stated that being a senior in the team he has been in pressure situations numerous times and has developed the ability to keep cool in crunch situations.

"I've played more games than any of those guys out there. So, I've known the experience and more than the experience part, it's where I've batted, and I've learnt how to accept pressure and I've learnt how to swallow kind of the pressure and make sure the team and everything are calm," said Pandya.

Hardik Pandya Test return

Hardik hasn't played red-ball cricket at the senior level since undergoing a back surgery in 2019. His last Test was against England in Southampton in 2018.

With an ODI World Cup in India scheduled for October-November this year and a T20 World Cup in the Caribbean scheduled for 2024, India's stand-in T20I captain Pandya has prioritised white-ball cricket over Test cricket.

Talking about his return to Test cricket, he said, "I will come [back] when I feel its the right time to play Test-match cricket. Right now, I'm going to focus on white-ball cricket, which is important, and if time is right and body is fine, I'll give [the long format] a try."