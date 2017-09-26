Hardik Pandya plays situations: Dravid

Bengaluru, September 26: Former India skipper Rahul Dravid said all-rounder Hardik Pandya has turned his career around by playing according to the situations.

Dravid, who was Pandya's coach during an India A tour of Australia last year, said: "A good example about Hardik from my perspective is, he's willing to play situations and not just the natural game we often speak about. Credit goes completely to him. It's not about playing just the one way you want to play," he said.

"He's the one who has actually turned his career around," Dravid said as reported by 'ESPNcricinfo.com'.

"If he bats at four, he bats in a particular way. If he bats at six, he bats in a particular way. Tomorrow, he may bat at 80 for 4, like he did in the first ODI with Dhoni. That shows maturity and that's what you want to see.

"This concept of 'play your natural game', which I hear all the time, frustrates me because there's no such thing in my belief as 'natural game.' It's only about how you play different situations," said Dravid.

Dravid said Pandya is a perfect example of how to bat differently in different conditions.

"You have to learn to bat differently in different conditions, and if you can do that like Hardik is showing at the moment, those would be signs of a developing cricketer, someone who can make consistent contributions and not someone who is a one-off, who can produce brilliance once in a while.

"The aspiration and challenges set for a lot of India A players is to be all-weather players, all-situation players, all-condition players."