Which Teams have qualified for Asia Cup 2025 Super Four? Who have Missed Out?

What charges are Pakistan facing for 'Misconduct as Violation' in Asia Cup 2025 as ICC prepares for Action?

FC Goa vs Al Nassr Tickets: What are Ticket Prices to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo? When and Where to Buy Tickets? All You Need to Know

Sourav Ganguly to Kiran More - Who are the Frontrunners to become next BCCI President?

Cricket Hardik Pandya's Dating History: Cricketer Linked to X Women Before New Mahieka Sharma Romance Rumours By Siddhika Prajapati Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 13:07 [IST]

oi-Siddhika Prajapati

Hardik Pandya's dating life is once again under the scanner, thanks to a Reddit thread that sent social media into a frenzy. A faint male reflection in a mirror selfie posted by 24-year-old model Mahieka Sharma has fans convinced the man in the background is none other than Pandya himself.

While neither party has confirmed nor denied the speculation, the internet is running wild with theories and zoom-ins.

According to Zee News, Mahieka, who boasts over 40K Instagram followers, is not just known for her head-turning photoshoots but also holds a degree in Economics and Finance.

Having pivoted from academics to the glamour world, she's appeared in music videos, ad campaigns, and films, making her a rising star in modeling circles.

Now, with no official confirmation but the internet's magnifying glass firmly in place, all eyes are on Mahieka: is she just a friend, or something more? As curiosity mushrooms, let's unpack Hardik Pandya's high-profile dating timeline.

Lisha Sharma

Hardik Pandya's first known romance was with Lisha Sharma, a model from Kolkata. Per reports, their relationship made it to the public eye as they were spotted together frequently, their chemistry hard to miss. However, the duo eventually decided to call it quits to focus on their respective careers. While they kept things relatively low-key, this was the first real glimpse fans got into Pandya's off-field life.

Elli Avram

The cricketer's next rumored romance came with Elli Avram, a Swedish-Greek actress who rose to fame through Bigg Boss. Their bond appeared strong, with the two attending weddings and public events together. Despite a seemingly serious connection, the relationship came to an unexpected end. The sudden silence from both sides left fans speculating, but no official reason was ever shared. Avram, meanwhile, continued to make her mark in Bollywood.

Esha Gupta

Actress Esha Gupta was next to enter the rumor mill. Reports claimed the two were seen together at a few parties, igniting gossip around a budding relationship. However, neither party confirmed anything, and the chatter quickly died down. Gupta's connection to Pandya remained more of a social whisper than a headline-hogging affair.

Urvashi Rautela

One of the more high-voltage rumors was with Urvashi Rautela, a Bollywood starlet often in the limelight. Though the duo's names were often thrown together, Rautela firmly denied any romantic involvement. The public, however, had already had their fun with the alleged flirtation.

Natasa Stankovic

Among all the rumoured romances, it was Natasa Stankovic, the Serbian actress and dancer, who became more than just a fleeting headline. They got married in 2020 (during the lockdown period). The two welcomed their son Agastya later that year and were seen sharing several happy moments online, from vacations to family outings.

However, in July 2024, they publicly confirmed their separation. Their joint statement said it was a mutual decision, done after trying their best, and that they believe the separation is in the best interests of both of them.

As chatter about a new romance with Mahieka Sharma grows louder, eyes are once again on the cricketer's personal life.