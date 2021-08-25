Hardik Pandya shocks netizens: Flaunts super expensive watch, pips Virat Kohli as most marketable athlete

Hardik is in the UAE for the second leg of the IPL 2021 that is set to begin next month and he plays for Mumbai Indians. The second phase of the IPL 2021 will begin with a match between Hardik's side Mumbai Indians, who are defending champions, and Chennai Super Kings, the three-time champions.

As things stand now, the Mumbai Indians are placed fourth in the IPL 2021 table and Chennai are second on the points table with 10 points.

Hardik is the most marketable athlete, pips Kohli

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya also has another big achievement as the India all-rounder reached 11th on the most marketable sportspersons list released by SportsPro 50 presented by Greenfly. He is the only Indian in the top 50 and that is so surprising because the list does not feature Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Even India opener Shikhar Dhawan is placed on 47th on the list. Kohli is the one of the highest earning Indian professional athletes and his net value stands at over Rs 200 crore from match fee and other endorsements.

The SportsPro list is headed by USA gymnast Simone Biles followed by Japan tennis star Naomi Osaka. The list also contains names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic and Paulo Dybala in the top 10. But surprisingly, PSG star and Argentina football player Lionel Messi too is missing from the list.

Hardik has joined this list. The India all-rounder has some really expensive watches in his collection like Patek Phillipe, Rolex etc and he owns a luxury flat in Mumbai along with his brother Krunal Pandya, the India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder.