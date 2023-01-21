Hardik Pandya takes a stunning catch to dismiss Conway: Watch

New Zealand were bowled out for a paltry 108 runs as the visitors were bamboozled by the Indian frontline bowlers.

Mohammed Shami picked up 3 wickets, while Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar had two scalps each.

Hardik Pandya Amazing Catch:

And during the bowling, Hardik Pandya completed an astonishing catch that left everyone stunned. In the 10th over of the match, Pandya came to bowl his first over, and started off with a wicket maiden.

He picked up Devon Conway, whose struggle at the crease ended as the batter departed for 7 runs off 16 balls, thus leaving the Kiwis crumbling at 15/4. But Pandya took an amazing catch of his own bowling, which has become the talk of the social media.

In the fourth ball of the over, Conway leant forward and pushed it in front, Hardik was still on his follow-through and instinctively stuck his left hand out. The ball stuck to his palm and a startled Conway couldn't believe what he saw. The Indian fielders were also in utter awe and then started celebrating with Pandya.

Pandya's catch was not easy at all. His momentum meant things could have gone wrong easily, but he managed to hold on to the ball very low down and completed the catch, thus bewildering the batter and perhaps his teammates as well. Also, the celebration was muted as he nonchalantly threw the ball up and was in the embracing arms of Virat Kohli.

New Zealand Bundled Out Cheaply:

This was the second caught and bowled of the inning as Mohammed Shami also completed a decent grab earlier in the inning. He picked up Daryl Mitchell with a decent catch of his own bowling. The Kiwis couldn't live up to the Indian attack and fell like house of cards. Only Glenn Phillips (36 off 52 balls) and Mitchell Santner (27 off 39 balls) showed some resistance with the willow as they were bundled out for 108 runs.