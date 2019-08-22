Hardik Pandya walks the ramp in Lakme Fashion Week

Dressed in a maroon attire, Pandya walked the ramp with actress Lisa Haydon and noted designer Amit Aggarwal.

Sharing a video of the event wearing the same attire on Instagram, Hardik said: "Rocked the ramp at LFW with @r.elan.official and @amitaggarwalofficial. Great collection made even better to wear with R | Elan fabrics and amazing craft of Amit Aggarwal. The best of @lakmefashionwk (sic)."

Meanwhile, the official Twitter account of Lakme Fashion Week also shared pictures of Pandya's ramp walk and the caption read: "The beautiful @HaydonLisa and the charasmatic @hardikpandya7 turn show stoppers for the grand show of @RElanOfficial presents @iamitaggarwal. #RunwayAtLFW #FreeYourLips #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion #LFW #LFWWF19 (sic)."

Hardik Pandya last played for India in the ICC World Cup 2019 and India were knocked out of the tournament in the semifinals by New Zealand. England won the tournament for the first time after defeating the Kiwis through the boundary count rule after both the teams were tied in the regulation hours and during the Super Over.

Pandya might return to the Indian side for the home series against the South Africa in September. And the series will also be the first for Ravi Shastri since he was reappointed as India's head coach by the Kapil Dev-led CAC. Shastri pipped strong competition from former Sri Lanka coach Tom Moody and former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson in the interview to recapture the plum post.

The interviews to appoint India's support staff is still going on in Mumbai and is expected to conclude by Thursday (August 22), selecting the batting, bowling, fielding coaches of India besides other administrative positions within the team.