Harmanpreet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19, goes into home quarantine

Kaur, who did not play in the T20 series against South Africa in Lucknow after injuring herself in the fifth ODI on March 17, got herself tested on Monday (March 29) after developing mild fever.

"She is self-isolating at home. She got tested yesterday and the report came positive today morning. She had mild fever since four days so thought it was best to get tested. She is doing fine otherwise and should recover soon," a source close to the player told PTI.

"She was getting tested regularly during the South Africa series so she must have caught the virus after that only," the source added.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet took to social mediaand said that she has quarantined herself following all the guidelines after testing positive for Covid-19.

"Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am feeling ok and have quarantined myself by following all the guidelines advised by the authorities and my doctors," Harmanpreet tweeted.

"A humble request to all those people that have come in contact with me in the last 7 days to please get themselves tested to be on the safer side. By god's grace and your well wishes, I will be back on the field soon," she added.

Kaur had shown decent form in the ODIs scoring a half-century and a 40. India, who returned to international cricket after 12 months, lost both the ODI and T20 series.