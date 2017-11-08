Headmaster tag came back to me in my career: Anil Kumble

New Delhi, November 8: Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble attributed his rigorous approach to a disciplined upbringing that eventually got him the unpopular tag of a "headmaster" later in his career.

Kumble, in a chat with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, talked about his childhood learnings that went a long way in him becoming a champion cricketer.

When Nadella asked Kumble about the values he inherited from his parents, Kumble said: "The self belief. It comes from the values that you inculcate, looking up to your parents and grandparents."

"My grandfather was a headmaster in school and I know that term (headmaster) kept coming back to me later in my career. Some of them here will understand (what I am talking about)," said Kumble.

Kumble, who earned the reputation of a hard taskmaster, quit as India coach in June under controversial circumstances, citing his untenable relationship with India captain Virat Kohli.

Thanks very much, Anil. Always fun talking cricket and technology with you! — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 7, 2017

The conversation between Kumble and Nadella revolved around Microsoft CEO's book titled 'Hit Refresh', released recently.

Kumble said the Australia tour in 2003-04, when India managed to draw the four-Test series, was the time he faced the challenge of reinventing himself.

"As a cricketer, you have to hit refresh literally at the end of the every series. Challenges from one series to another are different. But I would like to mention the Australia tour in 2003-04 when I was at the crossroads of my career.

"I was competing for a place in the eleven (with Harbhajan Singh). People had started talking about my retirement as I was in my 30s. I got an opportunity in the Adelaide Test which we famously won.

"I was expensive on day one but came back to take a five- wicket haul. I understood the need of doing something different. So I started bowling a different type of googly, something I had learnt during my tennis ball days. That is when I realised I can make subtle changes to improve my game."