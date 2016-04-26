Here's why Virat Kohli is waiting for Tendulkar, Dhoni, Azhar biopics.

New Delhi, April 26: Biopics of iconic Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are scheduled to be released soon and guess who is too ardent to watch them in the Indian cricket team? It's Virat Kohli who is looking forward to watch them and he is waiting the most for Sachin's biopic.
Batting legend Tendulkar has recently released on his social networking sites the teaser of his biopic, "Sachin: A Billion Dreams", whereas Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi plays the role of Azharuddin in movie named "Azhar". Actor Sushant Singh Rajput plays Dhoni in a film named "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story".
"Actually to get into his head, as I have idolised him from the beginning. What has happened in his career will be portrayed in that. I am really looking forward to it," Kohli said at the launch of Virat FanBox in partnership with Privyplex.
Also read: Why is Virat Kohli heartbroken?
The 27-year-old batsman has been in sublime form of late, bagging the man of the tournament award in the recent World Twenty20 event and is currently the leading run scorer (367 runs) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).
"Again the other two biopics, MS as well. His journey has been very very different one. But there are lots of instances that you won't understand in a cricketer's life. And the third one, Azharuddin as well, the instances that has happened in his life."
"So, they are explained properly. And also it is for people to see and learn from, in all the three biopic. So, I am looking forward to all three," the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper said.
OneIndia News
(With inputs from agencies)