Here's why Virat Kohli is waiting for Tendulkar, Dhoni, Azhar biopics.

"Actually to get into his head, as I have idolised him from the beginning. What has happened in his career will be portrayed in that. I am really looking forward to it," Kohli said at the launch of Virat FanBox in partnership with Privyplex.

The 27-year-old batsman has been in sublime form of late, bagging the man of the tournament award in the recent World Twenty20 event and is currently the leading run scorer (367 runs) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Again the other two biopics, MS as well. His journey has been very very different one. But there are lots of instances that you won't understand in a cricketer's life. And the third one, Azharuddin as well, the instances that has happened in his life."

"So, they are explained properly. And also it is for people to see and learn from, in all the three biopic. So, I am looking forward to all three," the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper said.

