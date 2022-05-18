Highest Opening Partnership in IPL: De Kock-Rahul unbeaten stand against KKR tops the list

De Kock smashed his second hundred in IPL and shared the highest opening partnership of 210 in IPL with Rahul (68 not out off 51 balls) to put LSG in the driving seat in a crucial match.

Opting to bat first, Rahul and De Kock added only 44 in the powerplay after some decent bowling from KKR's bowlers. The IPL newcomers in fact were only 111 in the 14th over and from then on the floodgates opened as they added 99 runs in the final six overs.

The unbeaten 210 partnership eclipsed the previous best of 185 set by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow for Sunrisers Hyderabad. De Kock-Rahul stand is also the third highest partnership in IPL history.

The duo hit as many as 13 fours and 14 sixes during the innings. De Kock smashed as many as 10 sixes and 10 fours, while Rahul hit 3 fours and 4 sixes during the knocks.

De Kock's unbeaten 140 also surpassed Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler's 116 as the highest individual scorer in the ongoing season. The South African's hundred is also the sixth of IPL 2022 after Buttler (3) and his opening partner Rahul (2).

Here is the top 10 list for the highest opening partnership in IPL:

Ranking Batters Partnership Runs Team Against Year 1 Quinton de Kock & KL Rahul 210 LSH KKR 2022 2 Jonny Bairstow & David Warner 185 SRH RCB 2019 3 Gautam Gambhir & Chris Lynn 184 KKR GL 2017 4 Mayank Agarwal & KL Rahul 183 PBKS RR 2020 5 Devon Conway & Ruturaj Gaikwad 182 CSK SRH 2022 6 Faf Du Plessis & Shane Watson 182 CSK PBKS 2020 7 Virat Kohli & Devdutt Padikkal 181 RCB RR 2021 8 Tilakaratne Dilshan & Chris Gayle 167 RCB PWI 2013 9 Sachin Tendulkar & Dwayne Smith 163 MI RR 2012 10 Jonny Bairstow & David Warner 160 SRH PBKS 2020