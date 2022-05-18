Highest Opening Partnership in IPL: De Kock-Rahul unbeaten stand against KKR tops the list

Mumbai, May 18: Quinton de Kock smashed an ubeaten 140 off 70 balls and shared a record opening stand with KL Rahul to power Lucknow Super Giants to 210/0 against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 66 of IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (May 18).
De Kock smashed his second hundred in IPL and shared the highest opening partnership of 210 in IPL with Rahul (68 not out off 51 balls) to put LSG in the driving seat in a crucial match.
Opting to bat first, Rahul and De Kock added only 44 in the powerplay after some decent bowling from KKR's bowlers. The IPL newcomers in fact were only 111 in the 14th over and from then on the floodgates opened as they added 99 runs in the final six overs.
The unbeaten 210 partnership eclipsed the previous best of 185 set by David Warner and Jonny Bairstow for Sunrisers Hyderabad. De Kock-Rahul stand is also the third highest partnership in IPL history.
The duo hit as many as 13 fours and 14 sixes during the innings. De Kock smashed as many as 10 sixes and 10 fours, while Rahul hit 3 fours and 4 sixes during the knocks.
De Kock's unbeaten 140 also surpassed Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler's 116 as the highest individual scorer in the ongoing season. The South African's hundred is also the sixth of IPL 2022 after Buttler (3) and his opening partner Rahul (2).
Here is the top 10 list for the highest opening partnership in IPL:
|Ranking
|Batters
|Partnership Runs
|Team
|Against
|Year
|1
|Quinton de Kock & KL Rahul
|210
|LSH
|KKR
|2022
|2
|Jonny Bairstow & David Warner
|185
|SRH
|RCB
|2019
|3
|Gautam Gambhir & Chris Lynn
|184
|KKR
|GL
|2017
|4
|Mayank Agarwal & KL Rahul
|183
|PBKS
|RR
|2020
|5
|Devon Conway & Ruturaj Gaikwad
|182
|CSK
|SRH
|2022
|6
|Faf Du Plessis & Shane Watson
|182
|CSK
|PBKS
|2020
|7
|Virat Kohli & Devdutt Padikkal
|181
|RCB
|RR
|2021
|8
|Tilakaratne Dilshan & Chris Gayle
|167
|RCB
|PWI
|2013
|9
|Sachin Tendulkar & Dwayne Smith
|163
|MI
|RR
|2012
|10
|Jonny Bairstow & David Warner
|160
|SRH
|PBKS
|2020
