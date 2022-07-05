Highest Run Chase in Test Cricket, Highest Run Chase in England; Can 3 Lions Script History against India?

1. Highest successful 4th innings chase in Tests

West Indies hold the record of the highest chase in the history of Test cricket with a massive run of 418 against Australia at Antigua. It was a surprise result against the then No 1 team in the world. Here’s the top 5 list.

Team Runs Overs Year Opposition West Indies 418/7 128.5 Antigua, 2003 Australia South Africa 414/4 119.2 Perth, 2008 Australia Australia 404/3 114.1 Leeds, 1948 England India 406/4 147 Trinidad, 1976 West Indies West Indies 395/7 127.3 Chittagong, 2021 Bangladesh

2. Highest successful 4th innings chase in England

The highest chase mounted in England is 404 by Australia way back in 1948. But England while chasing 378, will have to their own record of 359 against Australia at Headingley in 2019. It was an incredible Test because they were blown away for 67 before chasing 359 on the back of Ben Stokes’ marvellous unbeaten 135. Here’s top 5 successful chases in Test cricket in England.

Target Team Opposition Venue Year 404 Australia England Headingley 1948 359 England Australia Headingley 2019 341 West Indies England Lord’s 1984 322 West Indies England Headingley 2017 315 England Australia Headingley 2001

3. India vs England, Edgbaston 2022

India were in control of the 5th Test after scoring 416 in their first innings and then limiting England to 259 for a substantial first innings lead. But a rather timid second innings effort of 245 all out meant that India offered England a chase of 378, still a formidable target.

4. England’s new approach

The new approach of England in Test cricket has been dubbed as Baz ball, a tribute to the aggressive doctrine of their new head coach in Tests, Brendon McCullum. They have showed that all-out aggressive approach against New Zealand while beating the WTC champions 3-0 recently. Now, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow is displaying that against India at Edgbaston now, and everyone will be looking whether Stokes’ men can take the chase to its logical conclusion.