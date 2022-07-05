Highest Run Chase in Test Cricket, Highest Run Chase in England; Can 3 Lions Script History against India?

1. Highest successful 4th innings chase in Tests
West Indies hold the record of the highest chase in the history of Test cricket with a massive run of 418 against Australia at Antigua. It was a surprise result against the then No 1 team in the world. Here’s the top 5 list.
|
Team
|
Runs
|
Overs
|
Year
|
Opposition
|
West Indies
|
418/7
|
128.5
|
Antigua, 2003
|
Australia
|
South Africa
|
414/4
|
119.2
|
Perth, 2008
|
Australia
|
Australia
|
404/3
|
114.1
|
Leeds, 1948
|
England
|
India
|
406/4
|
147
|
Trinidad, 1976
|
West Indies
|
West Indies
|
395/7
|
127.3
|
Chittagong, 2021
|
Bangladesh
2. Highest successful 4th innings chase in England
The highest chase mounted in England is 404 by Australia way back in 1948. But England while chasing 378, will have to their own record of 359 against Australia at Headingley in 2019. It was an incredible Test because they were blown away for 67 before chasing 359 on the back of Ben Stokes’ marvellous unbeaten 135. Here’s top 5 successful chases in Test cricket in England.
|
Target
|
Team
|
Opposition
|
Venue
|
Year
|
404
|
Australia
|
England
|
Headingley
|
1948
|
359
|
England
|
Australia
|
Headingley
|
2019
|
341
|
West Indies
|
England
|
Lord’s
|
1984
|
322
|
West Indies
|
England
|
Headingley
|
2017
|
315
|
England
|
Australia
|
Headingley
|
2001
3. India vs England, Edgbaston 2022
India were in control of the 5th Test after scoring 416 in their first innings and then limiting England to 259 for a substantial first innings lead. But a rather timid second innings effort of 245 all out meant that India offered England a chase of 378, still a formidable target.
4. England’s new approach
The new approach of England in Test cricket has been dubbed as Baz ball, a tribute to the aggressive doctrine of their new head coach in Tests, Brendon McCullum. They have showed that all-out aggressive approach against New Zealand while beating the WTC champions 3-0 recently. Now, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow is displaying that against India at Edgbaston now, and everyone will be looking whether Stokes’ men can take the chase to its logical conclusion.