'Hopefully, I will go to Sri Lanka and get the chance to perform there,' says Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman from Uttar Pradesh, who was a part of the Indian Test side on the tour of Australia, wasn't picked up for the tour of England and he now hopes to find a sport in the upcoming limited-overs squad against Sri Lanka.

A second-string Indian side without the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, will be touring Sri Lanka for three T20Is and 3 ODIs next month.

"I didn't go there, so hopefully I will go to Sri Lanka and get the chance to perform there. Cricket should continue happening, every player is sad when he is not in the team, everyone wants to remain in the team but sometimes the situation is such that you are not part of the team," Yadav was quoted by India News as saying.

Talking about his Test team snub, the wrist-spinner from Uttar Pradesh said such things happen.

"I am disappointed not to be part of the Indian team because I wanted to go and perform and contribute to the team's win. These things happen, yes you are sad, but at the same time you are ready to perform in the next opportunity," said Yadav.

India will be playing the three ODIs on July 13, 16 and 18, while the T20I series will be held on July 21, 23 and 25. The 26-year-old earlier said he too had self-doubts while sitting on the benches but he kept waiting for the opportunity.

"I did, sometimes I felt, 'what is going on?'. It was difficult times. Sometimes, the mind says, 'ab shayad woh Kuldeep nahi rahe' (Perhaps, I am not the same Kuldeep). Sometimes I feel, 'no, I am still the same' and I wait for the opportunity.

"There were days when you feel serving drinks and being on the bench is for the best - yaar yeh to best seat hai apne liye - and then but there are days you don't want to be in that place. I would think, I should have been there playing. I tried to motivate myself every time. I try to be happy and feel that I am bowling well. There was self-doubt somewhere. It happens with everyone, I started questioning myself," Kuldeep told the Indian Express.