How is Shreyas Iyer Now? India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav gives Huge Update

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has provided the latest update on Shreyas Iyer, who was admitted to a hospital in Sydney after a freak injury.

Attempting a catch, Iyer fell on the ground and injured himself. After he was taken into the dressing room, the player fainted and was rushed to St. Vincent Hospital in Sydney.

The tests revealed a serious rib injury for the player with a laceration of the spleen, thus significantly putting his life in danger. Iyer was put in ICU and an emergency surgery was done to halt the haemorrhage and thus stabilised his condition. The player is said to be currently stable and is being monitored closely. A family member of the player has flown to Sydney and he has his close friends around him.

Amid this, Suryakumar Yadav provided the latest update on his India teammate, which will bring further relief to the fans. Speaking about the incident, the India captain revealed that Iyer is responsive on his phone and is talking with the people surrounding him.

"When I got to know about his injury, I called our physio Kamlesh Jain to get the update. Iyer has been replying on phone now which means he is stable. Doctors are there with him, he's speaking with people too, so it's looking good. He will be monitored for the next few days," Surya said at the pre-match press conference ahead of India's 1st T20I on Wednesday.

"It is unfortunate what happened and these cases are very rare. But rare things happen to rare talent like Shreyas Iyer. By god's grace, everything is fine," he added.

Shreyas has been advised to stay at the Sydney hospital and is likely to return to India at least after a week. Although his injury was initially reported as minor, recent revelations suggest a longer recovery period, which can last up to three months. For now, his condition is improving, but the player remains under close observation.