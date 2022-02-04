How many times India won Under-19 World Cup? Here's complete list of U-19 WC Winning Captains of India, Squads

India are the most successful side of the Under-19 World Cup winning the title 4 times and they have also reached four consecutive finals including the one in 2022.

Here MyKhel gives a timeline of India’s victories in the Under-19 World Cup dating back to 2000.

1. 2000 Under-19 World Cup

India landed their maiden Under-19 World Cup in 2000 under the leadership of Mohammad Kaif. They defeated Sri Lanka under-19 by 6 wickets in the final held at Colombo. It also gave us a future superstar in Yuvraj Singh.

The squad: Mohammad Kaif (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Anup Dawe, Mihir Diwakar, Niraj Patel, Venugopal Rao, Ajay Ratra, Ravneet Ricky, Manish Sharma, Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, Reetinder Sodhi, Shalabh Srivastava, Mrityunjay Tripathi, Arjun Yadav.

2. 2008 Under-19 World Cup

India bagged the Under-19 World Cup for the second time in 2008 under Virat Kohli, the biggest star to come out of that event. Manish Pandey and Ravindra Jadeja too were part of that squad. India defeated South Africa Under-19 via DLS method in the final.

The Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ajitesh Argal, Napoleon Einstein, Shreevats Goswami, Perry Goyal, Iqbal Abdulla, Siddharth Kaul, Taruwar Kohli, Abhinav Mukund, Manish Pandey, Pradeep Sangwan, D Siva Kumar, Tanmay Srivastav, Saurabh Tiwary.

3. 2012 Under-19 World Cup

India’s third title came four years later when they defeated Australia Under-19 at Townsville, Australia in 2012. Unmukt Chand made a hundred in that final. Hanuma Vihari was the star product of that event.

The Squad: Unmukt Chand (captain), Akshdeep Nath (vice-captain), Baba Aparajith, Prashant Chopra, Sandipan Das, Harmeet Singh, Akhil Herwadkar, Rush Kalaria, Vikas Mishra, Kamal Passi, Smit Patel, Ravi Kant Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Vijay Zol.

4. 2018 Under-19 World Cup

India defeated Australia Under-19 in the final by 8 wickets at Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, under the leadership of Prithvi Shaw. It was their fourth title and Rahul Dravid was the coach.

The Squad: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Shri Vamsi, Aryan Juyal, Manjot Kalra, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shiva Singh, Aditya Thakare, Pankaj Yadav.