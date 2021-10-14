How many times Kolkata Knight Riders won IPL? Here's the complete list of their all IPL titles

After a disastrous first phase of the domestic T20 tournament, which was held in India, KKR have had an incredible turn-around in the UAE. Midway through the tournament, the Kolkata-based franchise had won just two of their first seven games. The team looked in total disarray as nothing seemed to have been working for coach Brendon McCullum's side the first half.

However, fortunes took a completely different turn after the team's arrival in the UAE. KKR started the second half with emphatic victories over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Wins against these two sides lifted the morale of the side and despite defeat at the hands of CSK in their next game, the Knight Riders' were disheartened and defeated table-toppers Delhi Capitals in their next game. With the win over DC, KKR players got the belief that can book the playoffs berth.

The team, however, lost to Punjab Kings in the next game but won their remaining two matches in the league stage against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in a dominant fashion to boost their net run rate and earn the vital 14 points to qualify for the playoffs stage.

KKR, thus, pipped defending champions Mumbai Indians to finish fourth in the points table and earn playoff qualification. They next faced Virat Kohli-led RCB in the Eliminator and captain Morgan's men won that game to set up a Qualifier 2 clash with Delhi Capitals.

In the match against Delhi Capitals, KKR once again bowled exceedingly well and prevented Rishabh Pant and his band from posting a respectable total in Sharjah. Despite a wobble in the death overs in their run chase, KKR reached home with one ball to spare and three wickets in hand to enter their IPL final after a gap of seven years.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won two IPL trophies under the leadership of former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir. KKR defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in the final at the latter's backyard i.e. MA Chidambaram Stadium to deny CSK their third successive glory.

Later in 2014, KKR defeated Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS) by three wickets in a run chase of 200. KKR have a hundred per cent win record in the IPL final as the franchise ended up lifting the trophy after making it to the finals.

Here is the list of KKR's IPL titles:

1. 2012 - Indian Premier League

2. 2014 - Indian Premier League