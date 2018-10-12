Hyderabad Test: Another fan breaks security cordon to take selfie with Virat Kohli

A fan rushed on the field during the first session on the opening day of the test match between India and West Indies and headed immediately towards Kohli. The fan hugged Kohli and took a selfie with his favourite cricketer before the security guards dragged him off the field.

It happened an hour into the morning session when the fan climbed the barricade and sprinted around 70 metres towards Kohli before engaging in a tight hug and then trying to take a selfie. Kohli was seen trying to avoid the man's hug as the security personnel came and whisked him away.

A similar incident occurred during the first Test match between India and West Indies at Rajkot when two passionate fans entered the field and took a selfie with the Indian captain and interrupted the play.

Fans breaching security cordon to get up close with Kohli is becoming a new norm but such security lapses give the security personnel a tough time.

Earlier in the day, West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second Test match.