Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Hyderabad Test: Another fan breaks security cordon to take selfie with Virat Kohli

By
Hyderabad Test: Another fan breaks security cordon to take selfie with Virat Kohli

Hyderabad, Oct 12: In a second instance in as many Tests, a fan succeeded in breaching the security cover and entered the field to take a selfie with India captain Virat Kohli.

A fan rushed on the field during the first session on the opening day of the test match between India and West Indies and headed immediately towards Kohli. The fan hugged Kohli and took a selfie with his favourite cricketer before the security guards dragged him off the field.

Day 1: As it happened

It happened an hour into the morning session when the fan climbed the barricade and sprinted around 70 metres towards Kohli before engaging in a tight hug and then trying to take a selfie. Kohli was seen trying to avoid the man's hug as the security personnel came and whisked him away.

A similar incident occurred during the first Test match between India and West Indies at Rajkot when two passionate fans entered the field and took a selfie with the Indian captain and interrupted the play.

Fans breaching security cordon to get up close with Kohli is becoming a new norm but such security lapses give the security personnel a tough time.

Earlier in the day, West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second Test match.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
WI 153/5 (50.2 vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 13:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2018
    Read in Telugu: సెల్ఫీ కోసం వచ్చి కోహ్లీకి ముద్దివ్వబోయిన అభిమాని
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue