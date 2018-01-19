I am in the form of my life: AB de Villiers

Bengaluru, January 19: AB de Villiers said he is in the form of his life.

De Villiers, who surrendered the captaincy in late 2016, and then took time off from Tests: "I feel like I am in the best form of my life. I could get five ducks in a row but I am happy where I am at. I feel at the best phase of my life right now."

De Villiers has played some crucial innings in the series against India. He dragged South Africa out of trouble from 12-3 at Newlands, hammering 65 off 84 balls, and then he broke India's hopes with an 80 in the second innings of the second Test.

It's all a question of mindset, said De Villiers.

"I watch the ball and I just play. I have always said that I don't feel there's a big difference between the three formats. It is just a mindset, applying yourself to the wicket and conditions, and that's always been the way that I have played. It's not something that I force," he was quoted as saying by the SA Cricket Mag.

De Villiers is content and comfortable in the current South African set up.

With Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar having also captained at Tests, De Villiers said there's a determination among the leaders to take the team to new heights.

"There is a great group of senior players at the moment. Guys who have the good hearts and the right intentions to take this team to higher levels and to newer grounds.

"Faf has been leading the side well, there is confidence as well. I know what the captain needs from his senior players, the kind of energy you need and the kind of advice you need at times and also sometimes also to get out of the captain's space.

"I understand that's natural and understand all of us have been leaders in the past and I think we really work together well as a team," he added.