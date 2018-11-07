I enjoy taking responsibility: Khaleel Ahmed

"I enjoy the responsibility. When I was young I always dreamt of playing for India. Since I have achieved that, If I feel pressure, I can't perform to my potential. My only aim is to do well for India and for that I need to enjoy my game. If you enjoy your game, the hunger to do well increases," he said in the post-match press conference.

India defended well after posting 195, and Khaleel said, "The pitch had nothing for the bowlers. It was a batting friendly wicket. Our effort was not to give them much room and maintain good line and length... After getting the wickets of Hetmyer and Shai Hope, we thought the match was in our control to some extent."

West Indies coach Stuart Law said the team needed to learn from its mistakes and improve. "We have got some fantastic T20 players. Now it's just about playing for pride... It's time for them to dig deep and play for pride and give it everything in the last game. If we play anywhere near to our potential, we can beat any team on the day. We need to improve a lot to get to that stage," said Law.

Law, who will step away as the coach of the West Indies, said the Caribbeans needed to rebuild the team and get better. "They have full of potential and now it's up to them whether they really want to work hard, play really good cricket, listen to the coaching staff and senior players and keep developing their game. If they want to do that, the world will be at their feet," the former Australian player said.