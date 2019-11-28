Cricket
I'll address corruption charges on HCA after hosting T20 series opener: HCA chief Azharuddin

By Pti
Ill address corruption charges on HCA after hosting T20 series opener: HCA chief Azharuddin

Hyderabad, Nov. 28: HCA chief Mohammed Azharuddin on Thursday said he would address the alleged corruption charges against his governing body after hosting the December 6 T20 series opener between India and West Indies.

India batsman Ambati Rayudu had recently accused Hyderabad Cricket Association of "rampant corruption" and urged Azaruddin to "isolate himself from the seasoned crooks" and clean up the mess. However, Azharuddin, who is gearing up to host the first T20 match on December 6, said he doesn't want to take the focus away from the match by talking about the issue related to corruption.

"Since this is a T20 game which we are holding, I don't want to take anything away from the game. I want you to report only on this game, focus on the T20 game," said the former India skipper. "I am sure you must have come very well prepared. After the sixth, if there is anything, we will have another press conference. I will address the other things which have been happening in the recent past."

The T20 match would be Azharuddin's first assignment as an administrator after being elected as HCA president in September this year. "I think we are fully prepared. It's very a tough thing to hold a match. Since, it's my first match as an administrator ... when I was playing, I used to play the game and go back home or go back to hotel. But, this thing, it's is a different responsibility," he said.

Azaruddin said he is treating this match as his debut in the shortest format since he is from the pre-T20 era. "Many butterflies. I could not play T20 at that time. It was not there. So, I take it as I play T20," the 56-year-old said.

"Playing cricket and being in the administration are two different things. Whatever little experience I have gained from playing cricket, I will put that into use," he said.

Mumbai and Hyderabad were originally scheduled to host the first and third T20 on December 6 and December 11 respectively but the BCCI decided to swap the venues. As per the new schedule, Mumbai will host the third and final T20I on December 11, the second T20I will be held as per earlier schedule in Thiruvananthpuram on December 8, while Hyderabad will host the third game on December 6.

BCCI vice-president John Manoj, who was also present, said a Mohd Azharuddin stand would be put in place in the stadium. "This is an event which we have been waiting for it and lot of people must be thinking why Azharuddin is missing. We made it possible. It was decided in the apex council (of HCA)," he said.

Story first published: Thursday, November 28, 2019, 21:11 [IST]
