Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I may do mentoring of players in white ball cricket rather than become full-time coach: Yuvraj

By Pti
I may do mentoring of players in white ball cricket rather than become full-time coach: Yuvraj

New Delhi, May 17: Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh feels that his enormous experience in white-ball cricket might come in handy for a role as a mentor which is his area of interest rather than full-time coaching.

Yuvraj was talking to Kevin Pietersen on Instagram where he chose coaching and mentoring over commentary.

"I will probably start with that (coaching). I am more keen on coaching than doing commentary," Yuvraj said.

The hero of India's global triumph in 2007 and 2011 feels that he can make a difference speaking to youngsters on the mental aspect of middle-order batting.

"I have more insight in limited-overs cricket and I can share my knowledge with players coming to bat at No.4, 5, 6 as to what sort of mindset they should have,” he said.

"I will probably start by being a mentor and then if it goes well maybe full-time coaching," he said.

More YUVRAJ SINGH News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
No training camp for cricketers: BCCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 23:09 [IST]
Other articles published on May 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue