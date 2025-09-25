Cricket 'I need to be a Villain, a Joker': Sanju Samson makes Mohanlal comparison amid middle-order Challenge By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 9:19 [IST]

Sanju Samson has been one of India's standout T20I batters, especially as an opener as he showcased excellent returns last year after the T20 World Cup. Samson scored three centuries against Bangladesh and South Africa, demonstrating his elite batting ability across conditions.

However, in the 2025 Asia Cup, he has not been entrusted with his usual opening role. Despite playing in all four matches so far, Samson has struggled to find a fixed batting position, batting as low as No. 8 in the Super Four match against Bangladesh, a move that drew criticism for the India team management.

Speaking candidly about this shifting role, Samson likened himself to the acclaimed Malayalam actor Mohanlal, saying he has to be "a Joker, a villain" as he adapts to various roles in the team. Mohanlal, a celebrated actor from Kerala, recently was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.

During a pre-match interview on the day of India's Super Four game against Bangladesh, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar questioned Samson on why he was not opening, despite his success there. Samson responded with a thoughtful analogy referencing Mohanlal's diverse acting career, emphasizing the need for versatility.

"Recently, our Lalettan - Mohanlal, the cinema actor from Kerala, he got a very big award from the country. He has been acting over the last 30-40 years. I have also been playing for my country for the last 10 years. So, I can't say I can only do a hero role. I need to be a villain, I need to be a joker. I need to play around. I can't say that I have scored runs as an opener and I am really good at top 3. Let me try this also. Why can't I be a good villain?" Sanju replied to Manjrekar.

Samson also shared that the management has given him honest and clear feedback about his evolving role, which has helped him accept the challenge. He stated he is enjoying the dual responsibility of wicketkeeping and batting, aiming to settle into his new middle-order role. The Kerala player has previously played in the middle order in the ODIs for India, and has found success as well.