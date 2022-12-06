"I see him as an all-rounder", says Sunil Gavaskar on India player

In this India squad, it seems only two places are no-negotiable, those are Rohit Sharma's and Virat Kohli's. Apart from them, everyone will be going through scrutiny and a tough screening process that will lead to their respective selections for the World Cup.

India's middle order has been a bitter-sweet area for them. There is a considerable amount of talent, and India have seen the likes of Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda and others make a case for themselves in the middle order.

A player who has been under significant criticism is KL Rahul. The stylish batter struggled in the T20 World Cup and came under the wrath of netizens and some of the former players. With just 229 runs in 8 ODIs this year, Rahul has been on the back foot in terms of his India selection. But he broke his poor run of form and starred in the first match against Bangladesh with the bat, scoring a fantastic 73 while batting at no.5.

And after a decent outing in the match, Rahul can take some inspiration from former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who heaped praises on Rahul's versatility and termed him an 'all-rounder.'

Gavaskar is with the production team in Bangladesh for the ongoing series, and while talking in a pre-game show for the broadcasters Sony network, he was all praises for KL Rahul.

"He has been batting for India at No.5 with Dhawan and Rohit Sharma opening the batting most of the time and Virat Kohli at No.3. He has been batting at No.5 for a while now. Maybe that is the position that he is looking to consolidate. What that does is it gives India the extra option. If you have somebody as a middle-order option who can keep wickets then you can look at taking another bowler," Gavaskar said on Sony Sports last Sunday.

"I call him an all-rounder because he can keep wickets, he can open the batting and can bat at No.5. KL Rahul is an all-rounder as far as I am concerned. And someone like him with the kind of experience he has and the range of shots he has, he is the kind of finisher you want at No.5 or 6," he added.