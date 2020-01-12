MS Dhoni opens up on heartbreaking run out against New Zealand in World Cup semi-final, says he should have dived

One of the fastest men between the wickets, MS Dhoni hardly gets run out that too under crunch situations. But a billion Indian dreams came down crashing in an all-important World Cup semi-final when the 38-year-old was dismissed in the most unlucky fashion.

The biggest finisher in the history of the game walked into bat pretty late in the tricky below-par run chase and he was looking in a mood to pull off the run chase and take India home. But a direct throw from Martin Guptill in the penultimate of the game when the cricketer was trying to sneak a double ensured Dhoni was marginally short of the crease.

As it was a close call, the umpires went upstairs to check with the TV umpire and the replays showed Dhoni couldn't make it in time. With Dhoni's departure towards the pavilion, the hopes of Indian fans sunk.

The cricketer has finally opened up on his dismissal in the fateful game and he feels he should have dived to make it to the crease in time as India lost the game by 18 runs in the run chase of 240.

In a conversation with India Today, the veteran India cricketer revealed he still regrets not diving for that second run which could have changed his team's fortunes in the tournament.

"In my first game I was run-out and this game again I was run-out. I keep telling myself why didn't I dive. Those two inches I still keep telling myself I should have dived," Dhoni told India Today.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya described Dhoni's dismissal as the biggest trauma. Pandya, who himself fell cheaply in the run chase, Pandya said the whole team was convinced that Dhoni would take India over the finish line as he has done for so many years, but all hope was lost when he got run out.

"For a couple of days in the morning when we used to get we felt like what just happened. I still remember after the game someone messaged on a group saying it does not feel right. We all were feeling the same. This is not true.

"For us to express the fact was a lot but that's sport. The most difficult part was you have to sleep that night. But the biggest trauma was when MS got out.

"I just knew with that person we knew, he has done so many times and he is going to do one more time. It was a miracle throw from Martin Guptill. Otherwise, we were still confident.

"I knew Jimmy Neesham was going to bowl. And MS has 14 years of experience and that guy is chilled out. Mahi Bhai does not get much into the situations. I kind of knew that MS will find a way to score 2 sixes.

"When that run-out happened we were still feeling MS made it in. You don't generally see a run-out with MS. And then we saw on the screen and MS walking," Pandya said on the latest episode of India Today Inspiration.