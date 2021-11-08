I wanted to make a difference and I think I have: Outgoing India coach Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri bids goodbye: Here's his coaching records, success and failures

India's final match of the tournament is Shastri's last match in charge, as he hands the reigns over to Rahul Dravid. Despite the lack of ICC trophies under Virat Kohli, Shastri is one of India's highly successful coaches and has taken Indian cricket to major milestones.

Ahead of the start of India's match against Namibia, speaking to the official broadcaster Star Sports about his time with the team as head coach, Shastri said, "I think it's been fantastic. When I took this job, I said in my mind that I want to make a difference. And I think I have. Sometimes in life, it's not about all you accomplish, it's about what you overcome. And what these guys have overcome in the last 5 years, the way they've performed in all corners of the world in all formats, will make this one of the greatest teams in the history of the game. I've no doubt about that."

In his tenure as coach while the he has faced a lot of criticism, the team has achieved plenty as well. Talking about the high points, Shastri said, "Plenty across all formats, but winning in red-ball cricket across the globe, to go and beat all these sides. Then every team in white-ball cricket, whether T20 or 50 overs, we've beaten sides in their den. We were always labelled bullies at home, but this team has shown that (up)."

Talking about the way ahead for the Indian side and his successor, Shastri said, "I think in Rahul Dravid they've got a guy who has inherited a great team and with his stature and experience it can only raise the bar. Virat has done a fantastic job as leader of the side, one of the best ambassadors of Test cricket. A lot of credit goes to him."

India failed to make it to the semifinals of this editions T20 World Cup and the outgoing coach believes rest is key, the side needed a break between IPL and World Cup. "Rest. I am mentally drained but I expect that at my age. These guys are physically and mentally drained. We would have liked a bigger gap between IPL and this. Six months in a bubble is tough. Not an excuse, we are not scared of losing - in trying to win you will lose a game. Here the x factor was missing," signed off Shastri.

In their final match of the tournament, skipper Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium.