Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

I was promised farewell game if failed Yo Yo test: Yuvraj Singh

By
Yuvraj Singh announced retirement from international cricket after a 19 year career
Yuvraj Singh announced retirement from international cricket after a 19 year career

Mumbai, June 10: Yuvraj Singh on Monday (June 10) revealed that he was promised a farewell game by the BCCI provided he failed the 'Yo Yo' fitness test. However, he passed it and the swansong never happened.

The 37-year-old, who announced his retirement here after almost 17 years of international cricket, last played for India in June 2017.

"Mujhe bola gaya tha agar aapse 'Yo Yo' test pass nahi hota toh aap retirement match khel sakate ho (I was told that if you are not able to pass the 'Yo Yo' test, I would get a farewell game)," the 37-year-old said at an emotional press conference to announce his decision to quit international cricket to pursue a freelance T20 career internationally.

"I did not tell anyone in BCCI that I have to play the last match. Agar main accha tha, potential tha toh main ground pe se chale jaata. (If I was good enough, I would have retired from the ground). Aur mujhe is tarha ki cricket khelna pasand nahi hai, ki mujhe ek match chahiye (I don't like to ask for a game, I have never played the game with that mindset)," he said.

"Toh maine us time bola ki mujhe retirement match nahi chahiye, 'Yo Yo' test pass nahi hoga toh main chup chhap ghar chale jayunga 'Yo Yo' test pass kiya and then rest is not my call," he said.

Asked for his thoughts on the test, which must be cleared to make the Indian team right now, Yuvraj gave a guarded reply leaving the details for the future.

"See I am sure now I'll have a lot of time to discuss these things, I'll have a lot to say. I am not saying right now because India is playing the World Cup. And I don't want any controversies over the players.

"I want the players to be in the best space, to go in the last four, so I am sure my time will come to speak and I don't want be in that space I have retired in the World Cup, I have just retired because I want to move on in my life," he said.

More YUVRAJ SINGH News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 15 - June 10 2019, 03:00 PM
South Africa
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 20:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 10, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue