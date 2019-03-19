I will open in all the games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma

"My approach will be the same as it is for any tournament. I have in the past batted in the middle order and I have opened as well in a few games. Yeah, wherever the team requires me to bat, I have to bat there. We have to make sure we get the right balance and team composition," Rohit told the media on Tuesday.

"This year, I will open the batting in all the games. That's for sure. World Cup is one of the factors. But that is where I have got a lot of success of late. The team understands that. We now have got some experience in the middle order. That allows me to go and bat at the top. I will try and open in every game possible," he said.

Rohit averages more than 50 while opening the batting for India in ODIs and has amassed 6043 runs, including 20 centuries at No 1 and 2 positions. In the IPL, Rohit has been struggling to find range in the middle-order. Rohit had managed just 286 runs in 14 matches last season when Mumbai Indians failed to make the play-offs. Even during Mumbai's title-winning campaign in 2017, Rohit averaged only 23.78 from 17 matches, underlining his struggle in the middle-order.

Rohit also underlined the need for workload management in the IPL with an eye on the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019, beginning in England on May 30. "We've been on the road for the past couple of years. You have to listen to your body. If it needs rest, I'll take rest. We're here for the biggest league in the world. So we know our priorities," Rohit said.