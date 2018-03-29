I will regret this for the rest of my life: Cameron Bancroft

Bancroft fronted the press upon his arrival in Perth after he was sent home by Cricket Australia and banned from international and Australian domestic cricket for nine months for his part in attempting to artificially alter the condition of the ball with sandpaper in the third Test against South Africa.

The 25-year-old expressed his deep regret for his actions, apologised to the Australian public and fans, and asked for forgiveness.

"I want to say that I am very sorry," Bancroft was quoted as saying my cricket.com.au.

"I love the game of cricket and playing for my nation and my state there is no greater pride for me. I am extremely disappointed and regret my actions

"I am sorry to the people who have looked up to me around the world, especially the kids. I know I'm a role model and haven't acted like one in this instance.

"I understand that I have let people down and I understand the disappointment in broader community. Words don't mean much in these circumstances, so I will focus on my actions and my conduct going forward.

"Not a second has gone by since last Saturday evening when I haven't wanted to turn back time and do the right thing in the lunch break.

"It is something I will regret for the rest of my life. It something I will look to improve on and earn the respect back for the community.

"All I can do in the short term is ask for forgiveness, I hope you can allow it in your hearts to allow me to progress on that journey.

"It is something I will regret for the rest of my life."



"For now, I will do the best to contribute to the community," said Bancroft.