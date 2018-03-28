Cricket

CA bans Smith, Warner for 12 months; Bancroft gets nine-month ban

Steve Smith and David Warner have handed 12-month ban by Cricket Australia
Steve Smith and David Warner have been banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia.

Bengaluru, March 28: Cricket Australia on Wednesday (March 28) banned Steve Smith and David Warner for 12 months for their involvement in the Cape Town ball tampering scandal.

Smith, Warner, Bancroft knew of ball-tampering: Cricket Australia

Cameron Bancroft was slapped with a nine-month ban. Additionally, CA has also banned Smith from captaining Australia for two years, confirming Tim Paine as skipper at least for immediate future. This means both Warner and Smith will miss India's tour of Australia later this year.

Smith, Warner, Bancroft are allowed to play Grade cricket but will not be able to represent their respective states. The trio neither will be able to play in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Source indicated to Mykhel that Smith has already requested Royals to cancel his contract so that he can take a break while Hyderabad franchise may approach BCCI and IPL Governing Council for the inclusion of Warner as a player.

Electronics major LG on Wednesday (March 28) has opted not to renew its contract with David Warner following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa

Both Smith and Warner have stepped down as the captains of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. Royals have already appointed Ajinkya Rahane as captain while the Hyderabad franchise may choose the next skipper from among Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Shakib al Hasan and Manish Pandey.

On Tuesday night, the CA had narrowed down the guilty to three players - Smith, Warner and Bancroft - in the Cape Town ball tampering scandal.

In a press do conducted by its CEO James Sutherland in Johannesburg, CA announced replacements for the aforementioned players - Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns and Glenn Maxwell and they will reach Johannesburg ahead of the fourth Test beginning on Friday.

However, the CA made it clear that coach Darren Lehmann will continue in his post much against the rumours otherwise, while wicketkeeper Tim Paine will lead the side.

Sutherland said the quantum of punishment for the troika will be announced soon. The IPL future of Smith and Warner too looked bleak as indicated by Sutherland.

"The IPL NOC could be withdrawn depends on the sanctions. We are yet to make a decision on that but when we make that it will be on the BCCI and the franchise," said Sutherland.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 14:24 [IST]
