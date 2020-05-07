"I would love to face Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL," says India U-19 captain Priyam Garg

In a live chat on Helo App, Garg - who led India colts in the final of this year's U-19 WC - spoke about his favourite cricketers and also gave an insight into his daily routine during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Uttar Pradesh cricketer, who was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2020 Auction, is still hopeful that IPL 2020 - which has been postponed indefinitely - will be held later this year.

Talking about his daily routine in the lockdown period, the 19-year-old said, "I am spending time with my family for the last month. In a way, it is good. I am also working on my fitness and training, my brother accompanies me in workouts. I take power naps and also do meditation. I also perform yoga three times a week."

Sharing his thoughts on the IPL the Meerut lad said, "IPL is a big platform for emerging players, as they can get a chance to make an entry in the Indian national side by doing well at this stage. Though it is a great platform, there is nothing in my hand, safety comes first for everyone. There is also no information on the fate of the tournament, some say it will be cancelled. While there are a few others, who are expecting it to be held in October-November as several foreign players will join their respective teams by then. All we can do, as of now, is maintain our fitness and that's what I am doing."

When asked what would be his strategy if he gets to face big bowlers in the IPL, he said, "I don't see who the bowler is, what is his world ranking. I take it as an opportunity to improve myself. However, I would love to face Jasprit Bumrah, he's a great bowler and bowls brilliant yorkers. Playing against him will help me improve my game."

When asked about his feelings on sharing the Sunrisers Hyderabad dressing room which comprises stars like David Warner, Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, etc. he said, "I will get a chance to share a dressing room and share the experience so many big foreign players. It will be a great experience for me. I don't know when I'll get a chance to bat and on which position for that is the team's decision. But I would love to bat at No. 4."

Talking about his favourite cricketers the youngster said he idolises cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and also spoke highly of Rahul Dravid. Garg said Dravid has inculcated good work ethics and discipline in the players as a former India U-19 coach.

Garg said, "My favourite cricketer is Sachin Tendulkar. I haven't yet met him. Also, I have learnt a lot from Rahul Dravid sir. He's an idol for every young player in terms of discipline, hard work, positive attitude, etc."

Talking about his memories from the U-19 World Cup 2020 where his team lost the final to Bangladesh he said, "Losing the U-19 WC final was just a bad day. We performed brilliantly in the tournament as a team. We were outplayed by our opponents in the final and we must respect that."