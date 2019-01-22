Cricket

ICC Awards 2018 Winners' list: Kohli captain of ICC Test, ODI squads; Pant Emerging Player

By
Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI and Test teams
Bengaluru, January 22: Virat Kohli on Tuesday (January 22) has been named as captain of both the ICC Test and ODI teams during the ICC Awards function at Dubai. The awards, which honour performances during a calendar year, saw Kohli walk into both sides which were selected by the ICC Voting Academy, comprising former players, members of the media and broadcasters. (READ IN TELUGU)

1. Virat Kohli - captain of Test and ODI teams

Kohli's 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 with five centuries in 13 Tests and 1,202 runs at an astounding average of 133.55 with six hundreds in 14 ODIs saw him selected to both sides by every voting member of the Academy with the majority of them also opting to name him at the helm of each. Kohli also ended 2018 as the top-ranked Test and ODI batsman in the ICC Player Rankings while his side finished the year as the top-ranked side in Tests and number two behind England in ODIs. "It has been an amazing year. I was able to play in a manner that I would not have imagined. If the intention is right and you keep working hard, the results are there in front of your own eyes. The intent has always to be helping your team at any cost, that is when these performances come by and you are pushing yourself to the limit, which you otherwise will not be able to. That is something I experienced in 2018 a lot," said Kohli.

2. Jasprit Bumrah - Test and ODI squads

Apart from Kohli, India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also found himself in both the Test and ODI teams after a stellar 2018. Bumrah was one of the main architects of India's epochal Test series triumph in Australia grabbing 21 wickets from four Tests. Bumrah, who made his Test debut against South Africa earlier in 2018, grew into India's go-to-bowler and dished out impressive efforts against England as well.

3. Rishabh Pant (Test squad, Emerging Player)

The Indian wicketkeeper batsman experienced a standout year in Test cricket after making his debut against England and made an impact in the Oval Test making a hundred along with KL Rahul that helped India run England close in the fifth Test. Pant continued his graduation to Test cricket against Australia as well taking a record 20 catches in four Tests and making 350+ runs including a hundred in the fourth Test at Sydney. Pant also won the ICC Emerging Player of the Year award.

4. Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav (ODI squad)

Both Rohit and Kuldeep had brilliant year in white ball cricket and played key roles in India's first bilateral ODI series triumph against Australia at their home.

5. ICC Test squad

1. Tom Latham (New Zealand)

2. Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)

3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
4. Virat Kohli (India) (capt)
5. Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)
6. Rishabh Pant (India) (wk)
7. Jason Holder (Windies)
8. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)
9. Nathan Lyon (Australia)
10. Jasprit Bumrah (India)
11. Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)

6. ICC ODI squad

1. Rohit Sharma (India)

2. Jonny Bairstow (England)
3. Virat Kohli (India) (capt)
4. Joe Root (England)
5. Ross Taylor (New Zealand)
6. Jos Buttler (England) (wk)
7. Ben Stokes (England)
8. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)
9. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
10. Kuldeep Yadav (India)
11. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Kohli captain of ICC ODI, Test squads
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
