ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: A fan guide to when, where and how to buy tickets

Here's the essential guide to the Public Ballot system of the ICC.

ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 SCHEDULE

When does the ICC Cricket World Cup Public Ballot open?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Public Ballot opened on August 1 (Wednesday). It is not a first-come first-served system and all the applications will receive the same priority.

How long is it open for?

The ICC CWC19 Public Ballot will remain open until 5 PM (IST) on August 29, 2018.

Who can enter the Public Ballot?



The CWC19 Public Ballot is open to all members of the public to give as many people as possible the opportunity to watch the world's best cricketers next year.

How to enter the ICC CWC19 Public Ballot?



Here's a step-by-step guide to help you enter the Public Ballot system.

1 Register an account on the Official CWC19 Ticket Website. If you already have an account, you do not need to create a new one.

2 Once you've logged in, click the 'My Application' tab to start planning your ICC CWC19 journey.

3 Click the 'Create My Application' button which will give you access to all 48 matches.

4 Select the matches and number of tickets you wish to apply for and then confirm your ticketing order.

Public ballot for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opens #CWC19https://t.co/BQRwVlZD9a pic.twitter.com/jZR3cyPdXI — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) August 1, 2018

How many matches can a person apply for?

There is no limit on the total number of matches you can apply for through the ballot, but each match has an individual limit per applicant dependant on the fixture. The ticket limit is displayed on each match page.

If I was unsuccessful in the Cricket Family Ballot will the application be carried over to the Public Ballot?

No applications will be carried over from the Cricket Family Ballot. If you weren't successful with your application in the Cricket Family Ballot, you will have to create a new application in the Public Ballot using your previous login details.

When will you find out if you have been successful?

Everyone who applies for tickets in the Public Ballot will find out if they've been successful by mid-September.