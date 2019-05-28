ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: KL Rahul, MS Dhoni tons propel India to 359/7 in warm-up game against Bangladesh

Rahul ended the debate for number four spot with his sublime century before the talented batsman was dismissed for 108 while veteran Dhoni notched up a fine ton off 73 deliveries. The duo added 164 runs between them and punished Bangladesh bowlers in the middle overs.

KL Rahul settles India's No. 4 debate

With their performances both these batsmen must have brought a sigh of relief on the faces of Indian think tank who were looking plug in the gaping holes in the middle order before the start of the tournament. Dhoni scored 113 off 78 while Rahul was dismissed for 108 (99 balls) and ensured their team post a total in excess of 350 at Sofia Gardens.

The last time MS Dhoni scored a century - 129 (107b, 10f, 6s) - was for Jharkhand against Chattisgarh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 26 Feb 2017 in the 50 over Vijay Hazare Trophy.#INDvBAN #CWC19 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 28, 2019

Rahul and Dhoni played the spinners brilliantly and didn't give too many chances to the opposition bowlers to put them under pressure. Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli scored 47 off 46 deliveries before he was cleaned up by Mohammad Saifuddin.

MS Dhoni brings up a quick fire 💯 in the warm-up game against Bangladesh 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/dtqPwVNktW — BCCI (@BCCI) May 28, 2019

Indian openers departed cheaply after Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza invited Kohli to bat under overcast conditions in Cardiff. Both Shikhar Dhawan (1) and Rohit Sharma (19) fell cheaply and gave Bangladesh bowlers early success.

All rounder Hardik Pandya (21 off 11), Dinesh Karthik (7* off 5) and Ravindra Jadeja (11* off 4) got a chance to bat in the death overs and added some runs quickly.

This is the Dhoni that we have seen over the years, we wanted to see and we want to see. What timing!#INDvBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 28, 2019

Kedar Jadhav, who is still recovering from the shoulder injury, missed out while Vijay Shankar, who was back in the Indian team, failed to impress. He was dismissed for 2.

Rahul showing his class , looked so much at ease in a fine century. And Dhoni showing what he is made of, smashing hundred. The middle order in form at the right time for India. #BANvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 28, 2019

Mortaza was the most economical bowler for Bangladesh as he conceded just 23 runs from his 6 overs, including a couple of maiden overs. Rubel Hossain and Shakib al Hasan grabbed a couple of wickets each but they were very expensive.

More than a few people wondered if Dhoni could drag himself till this World Cup. Just as well he did. He is looking seriously good, better than he was twelve months ago. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 28, 2019

Mashrafe Mortaza after winning the toss said, "We will bowl first. The wicket was undercover for the last few days, mostly everyone are playing today. Our last match was washed out. They (India) are one of the biggest sides in the tournament, it's going to be tough. But let's see."

Kohli also said that he would have bowled first after winning the toss.

"We would've bowled first as well. First game we batted first, similar conditions, we put ourselves to challenging situations. But we got a hang of what we needed to do well from the last game. We played a practice game after 2 days of arriving in England. We are not pushing guys to do too much in these warm-up games. The fact that we are playing on the 5th gives us more days to prepare than the other teams. We just want to focus on our energy levels. We have played a lot of cricket compared to all other teams. Kedar still won't be able to compete. still recovering from the shoulder injury. Vijay Shankar is fine. We are playing 14 today, instead of 13," said Kohli.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.