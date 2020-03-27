Coronavirus: Umpire Aleem Dar offers free food for jobless at his Lahore restaurant

Like most countries in the world, Pakistan is under a lockdown right now fighting the Covid-19 outbreak after recording more than 1,000 positive cases. The lockdown has also led to people losing their jobs. So, Dar took to social media to show his goodwill gesture.

"During this lockdown, people have become jobless. I own a restaurant named Dar's Delighto on Pia Road in Lahore. People who are jobless can come there and eat food for free," Dar said in video message posted on Twitter.

restaurant “Dar’s Delighto” will be offering free food for jobless people, especially labourers, during the current lockdown in the city of Lahore.#CRICKET https://t.co/hQUS8H4Xmy — Aleem Dar 🇵🇰 (@AleemDarUmpire) March 26, 2020

The 51-year-old Dar, who has officiated in close to 400 international games, echoed on the measures issued to break the spread and stay safe.

"Coronavirus has spread all over the world, and its effects are now being seen in Pakistan as well," said the former first-class cricketer.

"The provincial governments and the central government have issued measures for you to follow for your safety," the veteran umpire added.