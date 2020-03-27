Cricket
Coronavirus: Umpire Aleem Dar offers free food for jobless at his Lahore restaurant

By

Lahore, March 27: Pakistan's ICC elite panel umpire Aleem Dar offers free food at his restaurant in Lahore for all those who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like most countries in the world, Pakistan is under a lockdown right now fighting the Covid-19 outbreak after recording more than 1,000 positive cases. The lockdown has also led to people losing their jobs. So, Dar took to social media to show his goodwill gesture.

"During this lockdown, people have become jobless. I own a restaurant named Dar's Delighto on Pia Road in Lahore. People who are jobless can come there and eat food for free," Dar said in video message posted on Twitter.

The 51-year-old Dar, who has officiated in close to 400 international games, echoed on the measures issued to break the spread and stay safe.

"Coronavirus has spread all over the world, and its effects are now being seen in Pakistan as well," said the former first-class cricketer.

"The provincial governments and the central government have issued measures for you to follow for your safety," the veteran umpire added.

Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 11:45 [IST]
