ICC Player of the Month: Jonny Bairstow and Marizanne Kapp claim top honours

As per an ICC media release, Bairstow has been rewarded following a month of memorable performances in his side's 3-0 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series victory against defending champions New Zealand.

Despite a quiet start at Lord's, Bairstow produced an exhibition of explosive hitting to steal victory against the odds in the second Test, smashing the second fastest century ever registered by an English batter in the longest format.

His exploits extended to the final match of the series, sealing the whitewash in equally explosive fashion with scores of 162 and 71 not out, which has since launched him up the MRF Tyres ICC Test Batter Rankings.

Bairstow is being honoured with the ICC award for the first time, and is voted the Men's Player of the Month ahead of team-mate Joe Root and Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand.

This remarkable series of scores has even continued into July, where back-to-back centuries in his side's Test victory against India saw them home in a record-breaking run chase. Bairstow's continued dominance already lines him up as a potential contender for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for July as well.

"I would like to thank the fans for voting for me as the ICC Men's Player of the Month," said Bairstow.

"It has been an incredible five weeks for England. It has been a positive start to our summer with four excellent wins against high-class opposition in New Zealand and India.

"We're enjoying our cricket as a team and playing with clarity and positivity. Even though I've scored four centuries in this period, I would like to acknowledge my team-mates who've been excellent in every department and playing with immense confidence."

South Africa's Kapp received the women's honour, thanks to her solid and fierce resistance in the face of a hostile England bowling attack in the Test match at Taunton which secured her side a valuable draw.

In what was her first Test match since 2014, Kapp came in with her side's backs against the wall at 45 for four and produced a batting masterclass. She demonstrated her full repertoire of classy stroke-play on the way to scoring a national record of 150.

Her resistance salvaged a respectable 284 for her team in the first innings, and while England set an imposing score in response, Kapp once again starred for her team with a score of 43 not out before rain curtailed play on the final day.

Kapp overcomes fellow nominees in compatriot Shabnim Ismail and England's Nat Sciver, and is South Africa's first ICC Women's Player of the Month winner since Lizelle Lee was crowned in March 2021.

"It really means a lot for me to win the ICC Women's Player of the Month award, especially being up against two absolutely brilliant players in Shabnim Ismail and Nat Sciver," said Kapp.