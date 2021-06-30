ICC Rankings: Kane Williamson overtakes Steve Smith as No 1 Test batsman; Jadeja loses top all-rounder billing

The 30-year-old's knocks of 49 and 52 not out in the low-scoring World Test Championship (WTC final) against India has helped him move above the 900-point mark and he now enjoys a 10-point lead over Steve Smith (891 rating points).

Williamson, who conceded the top spot to Smith two weeks ago, is back in the position he had first grabbed in November 2015 during a series against Australia.

Ross Taylor, who scored an unbeaten 47 and partnered in an unbroken 96-run stand with Williamson, has advanced three places to 14th position while left-hander Devon Conway has gained 18 slots to reach 42nd place after top-scoring with 52 in the first innings.

India skipper Virat Kohli remains static at the fourth spot with 812 points. Rohit Sharma has also held on to his sixth spot, while Rishabh Pant has dropped one place to seventh.

New Zealand's fast bowlers too have gained after thriving in the seaming conditions, player of the match Kyle Jamieson continuing the stupendous start to his Test career.

His figures of five for 31 and two for 30 have pushed him up to a career-best 13th position, not surprising since no bowler has taken more Test wickets at a better average than him since 1900.

Left-armer Trent Boult's figures of two for 48 and three for 39 have lifted him two places to 11th position while for India, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane's progress of three places to 13th position after scores of 49 and 15, was the only notable gain.

Pat Cummins has held on to his first spot. R Ashwin is in second place, while New Zealand's Tim Southee and Neil Wagner are in the third and fifth spots respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja who had become the number one all-rounder in Tests last week, has also lost his spot to West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder.

Jadeja has now dropped to the third spot, while England's Ben Stokes is now at the second place.

In the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, West Indies' left-handed opener Evin Lewis has moved from 13th to 10th position after a player of the match effort of 71 off 35 balls in the first of the two matches of their ongoing five-match series that counted for this week's rankings.

