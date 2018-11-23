ICC renames World T20 as T20 World Cup from the 2020 edition

The renaming decision is aligned to the Global Cricket Strategy which will be launched in early 2019, in which the shortest format will not only be used as the vehicle to globalise the game, but to also enhance its profile and status and ensure its status is at par with the pinnacle events of the other two formats.

The ICC Board had already approved that all T20s between its Members will be granted T20I status. It then introduced a regional qualification process that provides a pathway to all its 104 Members with an opportunity to play and win the World Cup.

The renaming of the event is also aimed at cementing the importance this event holds in the international cricket calendar and ensuring parity across all three formats of the game.

The decision to rename the event was backed by international captains, while South Africa's Faf du Plessis announced that the event in the last quarter of 2020 in Australia will be his final ICC event.

India men's captain Virat Kohli said: "I'm really excited for the opportunity to be part of the T20 World Cup in Australia. The pinnacle event for T20 cricket is rightly now the World Cup. India won the first edition of the World T20 in 2007 and it would be a great moment to hold the T20 World Cup trophy aloft in Australia."