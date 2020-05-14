Cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2020: Faf du Plessis suggests isolation period of two weeks

By
Johannesburg, May 14: Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said a two-week quarantine period before and after the ICC T20 World Cup could be made mandatory so that the tournament can be conducted in the scheduled window of October-November.

Du Plessis made the suggestion during a Facebook live chat with Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal where he also expressed wishes to play in the Bangladesh Premier League once the cricket resumes.

This edition of the T20 World Cup is scheduled during the October-November window but suggestions and doubts are galore about staging the tournament because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

"I am not sure... reading that travelling is going to be an issue for lots of countries and they are talking about December or January. But even if Australia is not affected like other countries, to get people from Bangladesh, South Africa or India where there is more danger, obviously it's a health risk to them," du Plessis said.

"But you can go in before the tournament (for) two weeks isolation and then play the tournament and afterwards two weeks isolation. But I don't know when South Africa will open their travel ban because we can't go there like old days on boats."

Australian opener David Warner too had expressed doubts about the T20 World Cup going as per schedule. "The ICC World Cup will not go ahead here by the looks of it. It will be difficult to get everyone (16 teams) together," he told Rohit Sharma during an Instagram live cha.

Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
