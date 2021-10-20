ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Maxwell reveals the secret of his recent success

The 33-year-old, who scored 290 runs at an average of 41.43 in IPL 2021 said he has reaped rich dividends by spending time with the duo during his stint with RCB.

Maxwell said he was feeling 10-feet tall simply by spending time, playing and training alongside Kohli and de Villiers.

Don't be a terrible person, RCB batsman Glenn Maxwell hits back at troll gangs

"Every day was a learning experience, every day I was I was finding something new out -- I was being a sponge to Virat and AB, just watching the way they go about things," Maxwell was quoted as saying by Australian online publication cricket.com.au.

"That's always been the one thing in the IPL I've been extremely thankful of -- the opportunities that it gives you to learn off the best players in the world.

Doubting Warner an absolute no-no: Glenn Maxwell

"I was extremely fortunate to have two of the greats of the game in the same team and in the same batting line up and were open to sharing their experiences and talk to me about their game," added Maxwell who has carried his scintillating IPL form to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

"It makes you feel 10-feet tall when you've got your backing and they're watching you or asking you questions. It just makes you feel confident, it just makes you feel happy. It was just nice to have a nice, comfortable environment."

A huge call from Glenn Maxwell!



Watch Mitch Marsh and the Aussies take on India tonight from 9pm AEDT on @FoxCricket & @kayosports in a #T20WorldCup warm-up game pic.twitter.com/Xar86ib8uC — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 20, 2021

Maxwell's performance will be key to Australia's dream of lifting their maiden T20 World Cup title.

Australia will open their campaign against South Africa in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (October 23).

ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2021 SPECIAL PAGE

"In my mind I'm not sure I've completely embraced (being Australia's match winner) ... It's not, 'If I play well, we're going to win a World Cup,' there's no thoughts of that," Maxwell said ahead of their final warm-up game against India, scheduled on Wednesday (October 20).

India vs Australia Warm-Up Game: Date, Venue, Timings, Where to Watch

The IPL 2021 began in India in April and had to be suspended in May due to a spike in the numer of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Once it sreumed at three venues in the UAE on September 19, Maxwell was a completely different player as he enjoyed a great second leg.

"If I continue the process I've been doing at the IPL, I know I'm going to have success," he said.

"It's a nice position to be in mentally that I've come off a good run of form. I'm not overthinking the stuff in-game."

Not just with the bat, Maxwell also hopes to play a vital role with his off-breaks in the showpiece.

"The biggest thing for me ... is to be able to bowl not just to left-handers," said the off-spinner, whose stock ball turning away from lefties is generally seen as an advantage against them.

"I've been working really hard on bowling from over the wicket and being able to attack right-handed batters," he added.

(With inputs from Agencies)