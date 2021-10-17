ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Teams, Format, Schedule, Rules, Venues, Timings, Prize Money

After a gap of five years, the multi-nation tournament is being held. The T20 World Cup was held in 2016 in India when the West Indies defeated England in the final at Eden Gardens.

The tournament that was scheduled to be held in Australia in 2020 had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic that brought the entire world to a grinding halt.

The BCCI also had to shift the showpiece event from India to the Gulf due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases back home.

Here's all you need to know about the tournament:

Format:

The tournament has been divided into two rounds.

Round 1:

Eight teams will lock horns in round one. The eight teams have been split into two groups. The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the Super 12 stage, starting October 23.

Teams in round 1:

Bangladesh, Ireland, Netherlands, Oman, Namibia, Scotland and Papua New Guinea.

Group A: Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Ireland

Group B: Oman Papua New Guinea, Scotland and Bangladesh

Round 2:

In the Super-12 stage - which will be the main event - the 12 teams have also been divided into two groups 1 and 2. Here the groups have been divided into six teams each, where they'll face each other in the round-robin format. The Super 12 stage will conclude on November 8.

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, B2

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, B1, A2

India's campaign:

Team India will begin their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. They will next take on New Zealand on October 31. India's third match of the tournament, Team India will take on Afghanistan. In their fourth game of the Super 12 stage, Virat Kohli's men will take on on the first-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A. In their final round-robin game, India will face the second-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A.



Semi-finals

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on 10 November at 7:30 PM (IST). The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on 11 November. Both semi-finals have reserve days.

Final

The marquee clash of the tournament will be held in Dubai at 7:30 PM (IST) on 14 November (Sunday), while Monday will act as the reserve day for the final.

Venues

For qualifiers, the matches will be held at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat (Oman) and Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Super-12 stage will be held in the UAE, across Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

DRS Debut

The Decision Review System (DRS) will be making its debut in the competition where every team will get two unsuccessful reviews per match.

Fans return

The fans will be allowed at the stadium but there are limited seats due to COVID-19 restrictions. The stadiums will be operating at 70 per cent capacity in the UAE.

Prize money

The winner of the tournament will receive prize money of USD 1.6 million, while the runners-up will get a cash reward of USD 8,00,000. The two losing semi-finalists will receive USD 4,00,000 each.

Timings:

All the matches will begin at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM (IST).