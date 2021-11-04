ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Topley replaces Mills in England squad

Mills had limped off the field midway through his second over in the match against Sri Lanka in Sharjah as Eoin Morgan's men all but sealed their place in the semifinals with a fourth win in as many games in the Super 12s.

Left-arm fast bowler Topley, who has played 13 One-day Internationals and six T20Is, was named as a replacement after Mills was ruled out due to a thigh injury.

🚨 Just in 🚨



A forced change to the England squad after an injury blow.https://t.co/DOmpb5h3g4 — ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2021

Topley was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine requirements.

England's next match -- the last in the Super 12s round -- is against South Africa at Sharjah on Saturday (November 6).

FIXTURES | POINTS TABLE

But their place in the semifinals could be sealed before then if Australia fail to beat both Bangladesh and the West Indies.

"England bowler Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a right thigh strain," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

Topley has been added to the squad as cover with Tom Curran and Mark Wood also having missed all four matches so far due to ankle and knee problems respectively.

Mills had battled back from a stress fracture that left him in a back brace for three months last year to make it to the World Cup thanks to a starring role in winning the inagural version of The Hundred for the Southern Brave.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 consists of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members).

(With ICC Media inputs)