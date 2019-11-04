ICC T20 World Cup: Explainer: New qualifying format and full schedule

Bengaluru, November 4: ICC T20 World Cup, the next big global cricket tournament, will be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15, 2020. The marquee tournament will feature 16 teams in this edition and participants include 10 top-ranked cricketing nations along with 6 qualifiers.
The 10 nations are: India, Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa and Afghanistan. And the 6 qualifiers are: Papua New Guinea, Oman, Scotland, Namibia, Netherlands and Ireland.
In this edition there will be a new format as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will join the 6 qualifiers in a preliminary round and they will be bifurcated into two groups - A and B. Papua New Guinea, Ireland, Oman will be clubbed with Sri Lanka in Group A, while Netherlands, Namibia, and Scotland will be in Group B with Bangladesh. The top two teams from each the group will qualify for the Super 12 stage.
The top in Group A and the second-placed team in Group B will enter Group 1 of the Super 12 with Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand and the West Indies.
The top team in Group B and the second-placed team from Group A will go to Group 2 of the Super 12 with India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan.
Full schedule:
FIRST ROUND
October 18: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong
October 18: Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong
October 19: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania
October 19: Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania
October 20: Qualifier A3 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong
October 20: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A2, Kardinia Park, South Geelong
October 21: Qualifier B3 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania
October 21: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B2, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania
October 22: Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong
October 22: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong
October 23: Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania
October 23: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania
SUPER 12
October 24: Australia vs Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
October 24: India vs South Africa, Perth Stadium, Perth
October 25: A1 vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart
October 25: New Zealand vs Windies, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
October 26: Afghanistan vs A2, Perth Stadium, Perth
October 26: England vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth
October 27: New Zealand vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart
October 28: Afghanistan vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth
October 28: Australia vs Windies, Perth Stadium, Perth
October 29: Pakistan vs A1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
October 29: India vs A2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
October 30: England vs South Africa, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
October 30: Windies vs B2, Perth Stadium, Perth
October 31: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane
October 31: Australia vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane
November 1: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
November 1: India vs England, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
November 2: A2 vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
November 2: New Zealand vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane
November 3: Pakistan vs Windies, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
November 3: Australia vs B2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
November 4: England vs Afghanistan, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane
November 5: South Africa vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
November 5: India vs B1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
November 6: Pakistan vs B2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
November 6: Australia vs New Zealand, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
November 7: England vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
November 7: Windies vs A1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
November 8: South Africa vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
November 8: India vs Afghanistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
SEMIFINALS
November 11: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
November 12: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
FINAL
November 15: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
