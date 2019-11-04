ICC T20 World Cup: Explainer: New qualifying format and full schedule

The 10 nations are: India, Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa and Afghanistan. And the 6 qualifiers are: Papua New Guinea, Oman, Scotland, Namibia, Netherlands and Ireland.

In this edition there will be a new format as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will join the 6 qualifiers in a preliminary round and they will be bifurcated into two groups - A and B. Papua New Guinea, Ireland, Oman will be clubbed with Sri Lanka in Group A, while Netherlands, Namibia, and Scotland will be in Group B with Bangladesh. The top two teams from each the group will qualify for the Super 12 stage.

The top in Group A and the second-placed team in Group B will enter Group 1 of the Super 12 with Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand and the West Indies.

The top team in Group B and the second-placed team from Group A will go to Group 2 of the Super 12 with India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan.

Full schedule:

FIRST ROUND

October 18: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 18: Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 19: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 19: Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 20: Qualifier A3 vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 20: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A2, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 21: Qualifier B3 vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 21: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B2, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 22: Qualifier A2 vs Qualifier A3, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 22: Sri Lanka vs Qualifier A4, Kardinia Park, South Geelong

October 23: Qualifier B2 vs Qualifier B3, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

October 23: Bangladesh vs Qualifier B4, Bellerive Oval, Tasmania

SUPER 12

October 24: Australia vs Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 24: India vs South Africa, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 25: A1 vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

October 25: New Zealand vs Windies, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 26: Afghanistan vs A2, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 26: England vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 27: New Zealand vs B2, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

October 28: Afghanistan vs B1, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 28: Australia vs Windies, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 29: Pakistan vs A1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 29: India vs A2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 30: England vs South Africa, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 30: Windies vs B2, Perth Stadium, Perth

October 31: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

October 31: Australia vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 1: South Africa vs Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 1: India vs England, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 2: A2 vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 2: New Zealand vs A1, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 3: Pakistan vs Windies, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 3: Australia vs B2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 4: England vs Afghanistan, Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

November 5: South Africa vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 5: India vs B1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 6: Pakistan vs B2, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 6: Australia vs New Zealand, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 7: England vs A2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 7: Windies vs A1, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 8: South Africa vs B1, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 8: India vs Afghanistan, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

SEMIFINALS

November 11: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 12: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

FINAL

November 15: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne