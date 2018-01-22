ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Australia take on England in first Super League

Queenstown, January 22: The Super League, featuring the top two sides from each preliminary group, commences on Tuesday (January 23) with the Australia-England quarterfinal in Queenstown.

Australia and England exuded confidence as they trained ahead of their match.

Three-times champions Australia found rhythm in the tournament after losing their opening match to India by 100 runs while England advanced winning all their three league matches.

Australia captain Jason Sangha said: "We've been focusing on ourselves and the way we want to play our cricket. The more we can control our plans the better cricket we will play tomorrow. We have some really good performances and the team is gelling really well together.

"We are 15 guys who can all do a fantastic role and have got full confidence that anyone who comes in the squad, he is going to give 100 per cent."

Jack Edwards and Jonathan Merlo focus on a different kind of ball striking during @CAPathway's day off at the picturesque @JacksPointQT in Queenstown 😍⛳⛰️ pic.twitter.com/FV32EURJW2 — ICC (@ICC) January 22, 2018

England captain Harry Book said: "The way we have been playing is outstanding. Our bowlers have been taking wickets at the top, our batsmen have been scoring runs. As long as we do the basics, simple things well, there is no reason why we can't beat them.

"As long as we are bowling straight, making them play every ball, getting wickets consistently, there is no reason why we can't bowl them out for 100-150, and not get off say 2 or 3 down again! Our overall balance is outstanding."

The other Super League quarterfinals will be played between Pakistan and South Africa ( January 24), Afghanistan and New Zealand (January 25) and India and Bangladesh (January 26).