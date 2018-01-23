ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Lloyd Pope destroys England as Australia enter semis

Queenstown, January 23: Leg-spinner Lloyd Pope produced a dream spell of 8/35 as Australia defeated England by 31 runs in a dramatic match to march into the Super League semifinals of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday (January 23).

Lloyd's bewildering spell turned the game on its head as England were spun out for 96 in 23.4 overs after being 47 for no loss in the eighth over while chasing 128.

Watch Lloyd Pope destroying England

The astonishing effort ensured Australia captain Jason Sangha's fighting 58 did not go waste for the three-time champions, who now await the winner of Thursday's quarterfinal between New Zealand and Afghanistan.

Pope's spell was the best-ever in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup to date, bettering his teammate Jason Ralston's seven for 15 against Papua New Guinea earlier in a league match.

This performance was also second to former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan's nine for 16 against Bangladesh at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore in 2003 in all U19 matches till date.

drawing first blood in his second over when he had opener Liam Banks stumped.

England captain Harry Brook conceded the pressure had got on to the team.

"We played spin exceptionally throughout the tournament but he (Pope) bowled very well, got turn out of the pitch, there were a few bad shots. The pitch was fairly slow, when the spinners came on it turned, he got purchase out of it. The pitch was not bad really, we just did not bat that well, can't say anything about the pitch, (there was) just a little turn," said Brook.

Pope said he always loved mixing his deliveries up and that he was expecting turn from the pitch.

"It's an unreal experience. I love playing for my country whether I'm taking wickets or not, so going out there and doing it with some really good mates is an awesome experience. The pitch was probably conducive to spin. I was not really surprised to see the amount of turn, looking at their spinners turn a bit.

"I've always loved to bowl the wrong ones, from an early age when I started bowling spin. It is a big part of my game, I love bowling the variations, working on new things in the nets," he added.