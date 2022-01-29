ICC U-19 World Cup: India vs Bangladesh: Indian boys hit by injury, Covid ahead of quarterfinal

Vats has sustained a hamstring injury and will be unable to take any further part in the event.

"The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," stated an official release.

The Event Technical Committee consists of the Chair Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Ben Leaver (ICC Senior Event Manager), Fawwaz Baksh (Tournament Director) Roland Holder (CWI Representative) Alan Wilkins, and Russel Arnold (both independent representatives).

India will face Bangladesh on Saturday evening in the Super League quarter-final at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

Covid scare in India camp

Young India cricketer Nishant Sindhu has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the match against Bangladesh in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup.

However, all other players who were COVID-19 positive earlier have now recovered and are available for the quarterfinal match against Bangladesh.

"Nishant Sindhu has tested positive for COVID-19 but all the members that had tested positive earlier have now recovered and are all available for the quarterfinal against Bangladesh," a source in known development told ANI.

Last week, on the game-day against Ireland, the BCCI had informed that four India players tested positive for COVID-19, including skipper Yash Dhull and vice-captain SK Rasheed.

While two more players were showing symptoms and they had undergone RT-PCR tests. As a result, six players were sent into isolation and India had to field a depleted side in the game against Ireland.

Coming to the match, defending champions Bangladesh's passage was not quite as stress-free, with the defending 2020 champions recovering from losing their opening game to England to finish second in Group A.

An eight-wicket win over Canada was followed by a nine-wicket triumph (DLS) in a rain-interrupted game against UAE to set up a rematch of the final two years ago.